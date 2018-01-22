France's Macron hosts 140 world business leaders

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting 140 world business leaders in a bid to convince them to invest and hire in France.

Macron wants to promote his business-friendly policies, including measures to ease France's labor rules and tax changes that aim to attract foreign investors.

He will visit Monday a Toyota plant in northern France before heading to the evening business event at the chateau of Versailles.

Macron's office said several companies will announce investments plans Monday, including Facebook, which will commit to invest 10 million euros in its French artificial intelligence center.

CEOs or top executives from Coca-Cola, Google, JP Morgan and Alibaba are among those expected.

Business leaders are stopping in France en route to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where Macron will give a speech.