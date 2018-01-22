Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 22, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;92;77;A morning shower;88;77;SSW;7;74%;80%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;Sunny and pleasant;74;56;NNW;4;59%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny intervals;55;42;Clearing, showers;52;41;NNE;8;89%;88%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and beautiful;65;51;Sunny and pleasant;64;48;S;6;77%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;48;40;Spotty showers;52;49;SW;15;95%;82%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;15;9;A bit of snow;14;2;N;8;73%;74%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunlit and mild;59;40;Decreasing clouds;65;39;SSW;4;35%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;-12;-39;Sunny and very cold;-17;-33;ENE;10;88%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;93;78;Partly sunny, humid;95;79;NE;10;63%;31%;9

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;52;41;A passing shower;50;41;NNE;6;69%;82%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with a shower;76;69;Showers and t-storms;79;68;SW;7;79%;70%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;64;47;Sunshine, pleasant;68;45;SE;13;38%;3%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;89;75;A thunderstorm;89;73;SSW;4;77%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;Mostly sunny, nice;84;60;ESE;4;52%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing;95;77;Clouds and sun;93;76;S;5;61%;30%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Not as warm;65;48;Partly sunny;61;46;NW;8;69%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;28;14;Sunny, but cold;25;10;WNW;11;10%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Overcast;38;24;Mostly cloudy;38;27;SE;3;69%;30%;1

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. snow;35;29;Cloudy;40;37;SSW;5;89%;63%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mainly cloudy;67;45;Mostly cloudy;68;44;ESE;6;64%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;64;Clouds and sun;88;66;E;9;35%;9%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Becoming cloudy;37;31;Showers of rain/snow;36;29;S;4;94%;70%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;48;39;Periods of rain;49;47;SW;10;78%;84%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Snow, rain mixing in;35;20;Partly sunny, chilly;32;17;ENE;3;74%;26%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Turning sunny;37;24;Showers of rain/snow;35;22;SSW;3;81%;66%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, humid;87;75;A t-storm in spots;89;68;SSE;6;58%;52%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;82;65;A t-storm in spots;86;65;SSW;4;45%;65%;4

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;48;26;Mostly sunny;32;14;WNW;14;41%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;71;58;Sunny intervals;68;55;NNE;11;40%;14%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;77;65;Cloudy with a shower;74;64;SW;10;74%;63%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;83;65;Mostly sunny;82;64;E;4;63%;29%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;84;69;Mostly sunny;86;68;ENE;6;58%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;Rain, then a shower;53;33;Morning snow showers;37;24;NW;15;77%;65%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some brightening;89;73;Some sun, pleasant;87;72;NNE;7;66%;9%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy, snow showers;34;31;Spotty showers;39;37;SSW;9;77%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;Lots of sun, nice;76;64;NNE;9;55%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and cooler;59;37;Mostly sunny;59;36;N;7;31%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;87;76;A t-storm in spots;87;75;NE;12;75%;42%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;77;48;A few showers;66;46;ENE;7;85%;81%;4

Denver, United States;Not as cold;43;18;Mostly sunny;40;18;SW;6;46%;4%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;81;58;Hazy sun;80;57;WNW;4;62%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;A thunderstorm;85;77;WSW;7;75%;63%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Variable clouds;48;45;Spotty showers;53;41;SSW;20;80%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;50;32;Sunny and mild;56;34;NNE;6;29%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;66;54;Sunshine, pleasant;66;55;ENE;7;78%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;74;66;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;68;SE;7;80%;58%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;85;61;A t-storm in spots;83;62;NNE;4;44%;45%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;81;68;An afternoon shower;82;69;NE;5;76%;65%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers;24;10;Mostly cloudy, cold;22;20;SSW;5;85%;75%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Becoming cloudy;86;75;Downpours;89;75;SSE;4;84%;86%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;76;62;Sunny and pleasant;72;61;E;8;65%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;73;Some sun, a shower;82;73;ENE;15;64%;60%;3

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;82;58;Sunny and delightful;85;59;SE;5;48%;2%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;74;42;Sun and some clouds;68;39;NNE;5;53%;6%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A little rain;48;38;Rain and snow shower;41;37;NNE;10;78%;69%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A heavy a.m. shower;82;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;WSW;9;76%;78%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;83;72;Sunny and less humid;83;69;N;9;57%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;85;62;A t-storm in spots;82;64;NW;9;44%;55%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;51;24;Mild with sunshine;52;23;WSW;3;27%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;80;51;Sunny and nice;79;52;NW;5;27%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine, pleasant;70;41;Nice with sunshine;71;41;S;4;58%;58%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;91;61;Mostly cloudy;88;59;N;16;15%;0%;4

Kiev, Ukraine;A little a.m. snow;28;13;Partly sunny, cold;22;7;NNW;6;74%;1%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;88;74;An afternoon shower;88;73;NNE;8;60%;64%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;86;73;A t-storm in spots;83;73;NNW;4;74%;56%;9

Kolkata, India;Sunny and beautiful;77;51;Hazy sunshine;80;54;SSE;5;50%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;89;75;Cloudy with a shower;87;75;NNW;5;82%;80%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;39;A t-storm in spots;57;40;ESE;7;68%;72%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;91;76;A shower in places;88;76;SSW;5;72%;51%;8

Lima, Peru;High clouds;75;69;Clouds, then sun;74;68;S;5;78%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;62;48;Partly sunny;61;45;NNW;8;80%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;49;41;Spotty showers;54;50;SW;16;93%;86%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;69;48;Mostly sunny;74;50;NNE;4;31%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A t-storm in spots;86;76;W;6;72%;55%;5

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;59;36;Clouds and sun, mild;60;36;NNW;3;73%;1%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;86;80;An afternoon shower;87;76;E;5;62%;71%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;74;A t-storm in spots;82;74;ENE;5;82%;66%;4

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, a shower;86;73;A shower in the p.m.;90;74;E;5;65%;66%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;83;60;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;SSE;10;56%;2%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun, nice;76;46;Partly sunny;73;46;NE;5;48%;44%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;78;70;Showers and t-storms;79;68;S;7;83%;70%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, cold;26;10;Partly sunny, colder;18;5;SW;4;81%;0%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;86;75;Turning sunny;85;74;ENE;15;64%;2%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and nice;82;67;Partly sunny;89;70;WNW;7;55%;63%;11

Montreal, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;25;22;Rain tapering off;39;20;WSW;4;89%;85%;0

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;19;7;WNW;5;75%;18%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;88;64;Hazy sun;85;63;N;8;58%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;83;54;Partly sunny;83;55;NNE;13;35%;2%;8

New York, United States;Morning mist, cloudy;48;43;Rain tapering off;58;37;WSW;20;75%;90%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Showers around;64;49;A shower in the a.m.;61;49;E;7;70%;66%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny, but very cold;-12;-32;Mostly cloudy;-21;-34;N;5;82%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and snow;44;36;A shower in places;45;28;W;18;39%;73%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;27;23;Periods of snow;35;33;S;8;79%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;24;21;Morning rain;39;15;WSW;9;91%;90%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Afternoon showers;86;78;Cloudy with a shower;86;79;ESE;8;73%;79%;4

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;NW;6;78%;56%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Nice with some sun;88;73;A t-storm in spots;86;74;ENE;9;73%;75%;4

Paris, France;Clouds breaking;56;43;Spotty showers;53;51;SW;10;72%;82%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;91;71;Abundant sunshine;89;69;SE;13;55%;3%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Becoming cloudy;91;75;Partly sunny, humid;90;74;S;4;67%;74%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;74;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;NNE;8;79%;78%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;91;69;An afternoon shower;92;68;E;6;48%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A little p.m. snow;33;31;Showers of rain/snow;42;35;SSW;8;78%;80%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Snow at times;29;-1;Mostly sunny;9;-4;NW;11;31%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;69;52;A few showers;70;51;SSW;7;55%;75%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;63;47;Partly sunny;62;46;SE;3;81%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;78;A shower or two;86;78;ESE;9;75%;85%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Afternoon flurries;40;34;Rain and snow shower;37;32;NE;4;70%;47%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;26;21;A snow shower;25;15;S;7;90%;85%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;92;76;A shower or two;93;77;NW;5;63%;70%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;68;45;Sunny and warmer;80;50;SSE;6;24%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Periods of sun;57;40;Mostly sunny;61;39;E;4;71%;2%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. snow;15;7;A little snow;12;7;S;4;90%;68%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower in the a.m.;56;46;Mostly cloudy;54;47;S;5;85%;27%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Spotty showers;81;63;A shower or two;80;64;ENE;8;70%;76%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;83;74;A stray shower;82;73;ESE;12;74%;69%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;77;64;Partly sunny;77;63;N;6;75%;44%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;78;43;Partial sunshine;76;41;E;4;26%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Increasing clouds;84;57;Mostly sunny;85;58;SW;6;49%;12%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Periods of sun;82;71;An afternoon shower;83;71;N;7;72%;64%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with some sun;61;44;Partly sunny;60;43;NNW;5;78%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;A passing shower;49;41;Periods of rain;46;44;S;7;81%;94%;0

Seoul, South Korea;A little p.m. rain;40;9;Much colder;18;5;NW;9;27%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;52;39;Mainly cloudy;43;34;NNE;11;66%;34%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;N;8;81%;71%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rather cloudy;35;13;Mainly cloudy;33;18;SSW;5;86%;28%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;82;72;A shower in places;82;73;ENE;12;73%;67%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;25;16;A bit of snow;33;31;SSW;7;82%;85%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, warm;91;72;Cloudy;88;73;NNE;11;59%;4%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;68;60;Nice with some sun;72;60;ENE;10;64%;28%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers;30;19;A snow shower;27;23;SSW;5;72%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;51;34;Sunshine and mild;55;33;ENE;5;57%;2%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;50;31;Mostly sunny, mild;52;38;N;5;56%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;41;Mostly sunny, mild;59;45;N;6;20%;55%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;69;53;Brief showers;62;55;WSW;13;70%;90%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;51;30;Clouds and sun;55;31;ENE;3;39%;8%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Snow;37;28;Not as cold;44;27;SW;9;75%;30%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;37;34;Showers of rain/snow;42;21;WNW;16;78%;61%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;64;57;Plenty of sun;65;54;NW;9;70%;29%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;68;53;Partly sunny;65;49;WNW;17;68%;7%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Bitterly cold;-20;-35;Sunny and frigid;-13;-37;NNW;6;74%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Some sun, a shower;46;38;Rain tapering off;44;41;E;7;74%;95%;0

Vienna, Austria;Rather cloudy;35;32;Showers of rain/snow;44;30;SSW;7;72%;67%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine;84;61;Sunny and very warm;90;63;NNE;4;53%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, cold;22;9;Cold with some sun;19;10;S;6;80%;0%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;30;18;Clouds and sun;28;24;SSE;8;87%;27%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;74;67;Sunshine and nice;77;67;N;15;70%;10%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;91;63;Plenty of sunshine;92;64;WNW;6;44%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mainly cloudy;45;24;Thickening clouds;44;30;ENE;2;58%;33%;3

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit