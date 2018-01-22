Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 22, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;33;25;A morning shower;31;25;SSW;12;74%;80%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;NNW;7;59%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny intervals;13;6;Clearing, showers;11;5;NNE;13;89%;88%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and beautiful;18;10;Sunny and pleasant;18;9;S;10;77%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;9;5;Spotty showers;11;10;SW;25;95%;82%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-10;-13;A bit of snow;-10;-17;N;13;73%;74%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunlit and mild;15;4;Decreasing clouds;18;4;SSW;7;35%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;-25;-40;Sunny and very cold;-27;-36;ENE;16;88%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;34;26;Partly sunny, humid;35;26;NE;16;63%;31%;9

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;11;5;A passing shower;10;5;NNE;10;69%;82%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with a shower;25;20;Showers and t-storms;26;20;SW;11;79%;70%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;18;8;Sunshine, pleasant;20;7;SE;21;38%;3%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;32;24;A thunderstorm;32;23;SSW;7;77%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;ESE;6;52%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing;35;25;Clouds and sun;34;25;S;8;61%;30%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Not as warm;18;9;Partly sunny;16;8;NW;13;69%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;-2;-10;Sunny, but cold;-4;-12;WNW;18;10%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Overcast;3;-4;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;SE;6;69%;30%;1

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. snow;2;-1;Cloudy;4;3;SSW;7;89%;63%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mainly cloudy;20;7;Mostly cloudy;20;7;ESE;10;64%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;18;Clouds and sun;31;19;E;14;35%;9%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Becoming cloudy;3;-1;Showers of rain/snow;2;-1;S;6;94%;70%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;9;4;Periods of rain;9;8;SW;16;78%;84%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Snow, rain mixing in;1;-7;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-9;ENE;6;74%;26%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Turning sunny;3;-5;Showers of rain/snow;2;-6;SSW;5;81%;66%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, humid;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;20;SSE;10;58%;52%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A t-storm in spots;30;18;SSW;7;45%;65%;4

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;9;-4;Mostly sunny;0;-10;WNW;23;41%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;22;15;Sunny intervals;20;13;NNE;17;40%;14%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;25;18;Cloudy with a shower;23;18;SW;17;74%;63%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;28;19;Mostly sunny;28;18;E;6;63%;29%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;29;21;Mostly sunny;30;20;ENE;9;58%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;Rain, then a shower;12;1;Morning snow showers;3;-4;NW;24;77%;65%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some brightening;31;23;Some sun, pleasant;31;22;NNE;12;66%;9%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy, snow showers;1;-1;Spotty showers;4;3;SSW;15;77%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Lots of sun, nice;24;18;NNE;15;55%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and cooler;15;3;Mostly sunny;15;2;N;11;31%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NE;20;75%;42%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;25;9;A few showers;19;8;ENE;12;85%;81%;4

Denver, United States;Not as cold;6;-8;Mostly sunny;5;-8;SW;9;46%;4%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;27;14;Hazy sun;27;14;WNW;7;62%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;A thunderstorm;29;25;WSW;11;75%;63%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Variable clouds;9;7;Spotty showers;12;5;SSW;33;80%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;10;0;Sunny and mild;13;1;NNE;10;29%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;19;12;Sunshine, pleasant;19;13;ENE;11;78%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;23;19;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;20;SE;11;80%;58%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;29;16;A t-storm in spots;28;17;NNE;7;44%;45%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;27;20;An afternoon shower;28;21;NE;9;76%;65%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers;-5;-12;Mostly cloudy, cold;-6;-7;SSW;9;85%;75%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Becoming cloudy;30;24;Downpours;31;24;SSE;7;84%;86%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;24;17;Sunny and pleasant;22;16;E;13;65%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;23;Some sun, a shower;28;23;ENE;25;64%;60%;3

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;Sunny and delightful;30;15;SE;9;48%;2%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;23;6;Sun and some clouds;20;4;NNE;9;53%;6%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A little rain;9;3;Rain and snow shower;5;3;NNE;16;78%;69%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A heavy a.m. shower;28;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;WSW;14;76%;78%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;28;22;Sunny and less humid;29;20;N;15;57%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;29;17;A t-storm in spots;28;18;NW;14;44%;55%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;11;-5;Mild with sunshine;11;-5;WSW;5;27%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;27;11;Sunny and nice;26;11;NW;8;27%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine, pleasant;21;5;Nice with sunshine;21;5;S;7;58%;58%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;33;16;Mostly cloudy;31;15;N;26;15%;0%;4

Kiev, Ukraine;A little a.m. snow;-2;-11;Partly sunny, cold;-6;-14;NNW;9;74%;1%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;23;An afternoon shower;31;23;NNE;13;60%;64%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;NNW;7;74%;56%;9

Kolkata, India;Sunny and beautiful;25;11;Hazy sunshine;27;12;SSE;8;50%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;Cloudy with a shower;31;24;NNW;8;82%;80%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;4;A t-storm in spots;14;5;ESE;12;68%;72%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;33;24;A shower in places;31;24;SSW;8;72%;51%;8

Lima, Peru;High clouds;24;21;Clouds, then sun;24;20;S;8;78%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;17;9;Partly sunny;16;7;NNW;12;80%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;9;5;Spotty showers;12;10;SW;25;93%;86%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;20;9;Mostly sunny;24;10;NNE;7;31%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;W;9;72%;55%;5

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;15;2;Clouds and sun, mild;16;2;NNW;5;73%;1%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;27;An afternoon shower;31;24;E;8;62%;71%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;A t-storm in spots;28;23;ENE;9;82%;66%;4

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, a shower;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;E;7;65%;66%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;28;15;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;SSE;17;56%;2%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun, nice;24;8;Partly sunny;23;8;NE;7;48%;44%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;26;21;Showers and t-storms;26;20;S;11;83%;70%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, cold;-3;-12;Partly sunny, colder;-8;-15;SW;7;81%;0%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;24;Turning sunny;30;24;ENE;24;64%;2%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and nice;28;20;Partly sunny;32;21;WNW;11;55%;63%;11

Montreal, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;-4;-5;Rain tapering off;4;-7;WSW;6;89%;85%;0

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;-8;-13;Partly sunny;-7;-14;WNW;8;75%;18%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;31;18;Hazy sun;29;17;N;13;58%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;28;12;Partly sunny;28;13;NNE;21;35%;2%;8

New York, United States;Morning mist, cloudy;9;6;Rain tapering off;15;3;WSW;32;75%;90%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Showers around;18;9;A shower in the a.m.;16;9;E;11;70%;66%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny, but very cold;-25;-35;Mostly cloudy;-29;-37;N;9;82%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and snow;7;2;A shower in places;7;-2;W;29;39%;73%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;-3;-5;Periods of snow;2;1;S;12;79%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;-4;-6;Morning rain;4;-9;WSW;15;91%;90%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Afternoon showers;30;25;Cloudy with a shower;30;26;ESE;13;73%;79%;4

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NW;10;78%;56%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Nice with some sun;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;ENE;14;73%;75%;4

Paris, France;Clouds breaking;13;6;Spotty showers;12;10;SW;15;72%;82%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;33;22;Abundant sunshine;32;21;SE;21;55%;3%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Becoming cloudy;33;24;Partly sunny, humid;32;23;S;7;67%;74%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;NNE;13;79%;78%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;33;21;An afternoon shower;33;20;E;9;48%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A little p.m. snow;0;-1;Showers of rain/snow;6;2;SSW;13;78%;80%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Snow at times;-2;-18;Mostly sunny;-13;-20;NW;17;31%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;21;11;A few showers;21;11;SSW;12;55%;75%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;17;8;Partly sunny;17;8;SE;5;81%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A shower or two;30;26;ESE;15;75%;85%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Afternoon flurries;4;1;Rain and snow shower;3;0;NE;7;70%;47%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;-4;-6;A snow shower;-4;-9;S;11;90%;85%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A shower or two;34;25;NW;8;63%;70%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;Sunny and warmer;27;10;SSE;10;24%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Periods of sun;14;4;Mostly sunny;16;4;E;7;71%;2%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-10;-14;A little snow;-11;-14;S;7;90%;68%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower in the a.m.;13;8;Mostly cloudy;12;8;S;8;85%;27%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Spotty showers;27;17;A shower or two;27;18;ENE;14;70%;76%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;23;A stray shower;28;23;ESE;20;74%;69%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;25;18;Partly sunny;25;17;N;10;75%;44%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;25;6;Partial sunshine;24;5;E;7;26%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Increasing clouds;29;14;Mostly sunny;29;14;SW;9;49%;12%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Periods of sun;28;21;An afternoon shower;28;22;N;11;72%;64%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with some sun;16;6;Partly sunny;16;6;NNW;8;78%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;A passing shower;9;5;Periods of rain;8;7;S;11;81%;94%;0

Seoul, South Korea;A little p.m. rain;4;-13;Much colder;-8;-15;NW;14;27%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;11;4;Mainly cloudy;6;1;NNE;18;66%;34%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;N;13;81%;71%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rather cloudy;1;-11;Mainly cloudy;1;-8;SSW;9;86%;28%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;22;A shower in places;28;23;ENE;19;73%;67%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;-4;-9;A bit of snow;0;-1;SSW;11;82%;85%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, warm;33;22;Cloudy;31;23;NNE;18;59%;4%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;20;16;Nice with some sun;22;16;ENE;15;64%;28%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers;-1;-7;A snow shower;-3;-5;SSW;8;72%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;10;1;Sunshine and mild;13;1;ENE;8;57%;2%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;10;0;Mostly sunny, mild;11;3;N;8;56%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;5;Mostly sunny, mild;15;7;N;10;20%;55%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;Brief showers;17;13;WSW;22;70%;90%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;11;-1;Clouds and sun;13;-1;ENE;4;39%;8%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Snow;3;-2;Not as cold;7;-3;SW;14;75%;30%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;3;1;Showers of rain/snow;6;-6;WNW;26;78%;61%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;18;14;Plenty of sun;18;12;NW;15;70%;29%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;20;12;Partly sunny;18;9;WNW;28;68%;7%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Bitterly cold;-29;-37;Sunny and frigid;-25;-38;NNW;10;74%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Some sun, a shower;8;4;Rain tapering off;7;5;E;11;74%;95%;0

Vienna, Austria;Rather cloudy;2;0;Showers of rain/snow;6;-1;SSW;12;72%;67%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine;29;16;Sunny and very warm;32;17;NNE;7;53%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, cold;-5;-13;Cold with some sun;-7;-12;S;9;80%;0%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;-1;-8;Clouds and sun;-2;-5;SSE;12;87%;27%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;23;20;Sunshine and nice;25;19;N;24;70%;10%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;33;17;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;WNW;9;44%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mainly cloudy;7;-4;Thickening clouds;7;-1;ENE;3;58%;33%;3

