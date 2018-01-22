Special winter tea from eastern Taiwan to hit markets around Chinese New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taitung County’s tea that is picked between the regular winter tea and spring tea hits markets around Chinese New Year every year, bringing in some extra income to the tea farmers in the area.



Taiwan’s teas can be divided into spring, summer, autumn and winter teas according to the the harvest season. Spring tea is tea made from tea buds that are plucked before the Tomb-Sweeping Day, and summer tea is made from tea buds harvested before September. As tea buds grow rapidly in hot weather, they can be picked one to two times during summer, but the tea made in the season comparatively tastes poorer. Summer tea is followed by fall tea and winter tea, the latter of which usually hits markets after December.



However, in addition to the four season teas, a special winter tea is produced in the Fulu tea area in the county.

Wu Sheng-shun (吳聲舜), a Tea Research and Extension Station official, said after winter tea is harvested, tea buds continue to grow in tea fields in areas where the climate is warmer, especially in Taiwan’s eastern counties of Hualien and Taitung, but the quantity is only about one-twentieth of a regular yield, making the tea made from the buds has become a specialty of Taitung County.

Tea expert Pan Yung-feng (潘永豐) said during winter tea plants begin to rest, their roots stop absorbing nutrition, and they rely only on their leaves to absorb nutrition and water, thereby making the tea taste better than regular winter tea.

As tea receives less sunlight in this season, the tea buds contain more amino acid, carbohydrates and other substances, making the special winter tea taste better than the four season teas and teas from high-elevation tea fields or imported teas, Wu added.

(photo by CNA)

