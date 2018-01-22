Tillerson tours new London embassy derided by Trump

LONDON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has become the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the new American embassy in London, a building that President Donald Trump derided for its cost and location.

Opening a nearly weeklong trip to Europe on Monday amid a government shutdown back home, Tillerson went to the embassy to greet the U.S. ambassador to Britain. A planned meeting with embassy staffers was cancelled due to the shutdown.

Earlier this month, Trump said he had cancelled plans to visit the London embassy in February because it cost too much and was in a less desirable location than the old embassy. Trump's possible visit was a source of controversy in Britain with some politicians saying he was not welcome and should not come.