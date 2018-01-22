UK's Princess Eugenie engaged; daughter of Prince Andrew

LONDON (AP) — Princess Eugenie is engaged to be married later this year, several months after her cousin Prince Harry takes a bride.

Buckingham Palace said Monday the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will marry Jack Brooksbank in the fall.

The palace says the wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

The 27-year-old princess was the second child born to Andrew and Sarah. She holds a full-time job in the art world.

Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle are to marry in Windsor in May.