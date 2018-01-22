  1. Home
Davos forum founder hopes Trump gets 'perspective' in visit

By  Associated Press
2018/01/22 18:15

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The founder of the World Economic Forum has told The Associated Press that he hopes President Donald Trump's planned visit to a gathering of world decision-makers and elites in Davos later this week will "provide him even better with a global perspective."

Klaus Schwab declined to comment whether the U.S. government shutdown might spoil Trump's plans to attend the event in the Alpine snows and deliver a speech on Friday.

Schwab said Monday: "It's good to have the president here, if the snow conditions and the situation in Washington allow us."

The White House has said Trump plans to detail his "America First" policy in Davos. More than 60 heads of state and government, plus hundreds of business leaders, academics, policy advocates and celebrities are expected for the Tuesday-Friday meeting.