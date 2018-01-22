Taiwan launches GBP/USD, AUD/USD FX futures

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) launched GBP/USD and AUD/USD FX futures on Monday to offer a wider range of diversified financial products for local investors to hedge against or minimize investment risks.

Dr. Liu Len-Yu (劉連煜), the chairman of TAIFEX, said the institution has continued to move forward with new financial derivatives to serve local investors. In July 2015, the exchange launched its first two RMB futures contracts (USD/CNT and USD/CNH FX futures) and today it offers up to eight futures on different currency pairs after the British Pound and Australian Dollar jumped on the bandwagon to reduce the exchange rate risk of investors.

TAIFEX has been named winner of the Financial Derivatives Exchange of the Year by Asian Bank and Emerging Exchange of the Year at the FOW Awards several years in a row. Recognized by prestigious international financial publications, the institution has continued to innovate to improve market liquidity and growth, setting new record highs of contracts traded in the exchange year over year. In 2017 alone, the number of contracts exceeded 265 million.

In the first day of trading, the two newly-launched future contracts were hotly traded and reached nearly 2,000 contracts combined in just a few hours.

The new contracts come small sizes - GBP/USD futures for GBP20,000 and AUD/USD for AUD25,000 - which are preferred by average retail traders, according to Liu.

Liu also revealed that the exchange is working with S&P and Dow Jones to develop an RMB ETF, which is likely to hit the market before the end of March.