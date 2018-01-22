  1. Home
23-year-old Chinese man marries 38-year-old woman after she pays parents 5 million RMB

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/22 17:54

(Image from 好料video)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In a reverse of fortune, Chinese netizens are mocking a wedding between a rich woman and a man 15 years her junior after it was revealed that she paid his parents a large sum of money to approve of the marriage, reported Apple Daily

Chinese netizens went crazy after footage surfaced of a wedding which took place between a 23-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman in Hainan Province's Qionghai City on Jan. 10. The bride is not only 15 years older than the groom, but she already has a 14-year-old son of her own and is only slightly younger than his 39-year-old mother and 41-year-old father. 

The parents of the groom originally opposed the marriage, but once she provided a 5 million yuan dowry, they quickly gave their blessing. During the wedding itself, the bride can be seen flaunting her wealth with gold bracelets, necklaces and earrings, while the two are transported in an bright red sports car. 

Taiwanese also got a few laughs out of the wedding:

"Father: Our boy's bride is loaded, let's accept the deal to cash in!"

"They've inhaled too much smog."

"The bride has so much money, why not fix the facade (face) first?"
