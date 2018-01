TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — We are in the heart of plum blossom season at the moment through March, according to Yahoo News. Here are five great places to enjoy the season:

1. New Taipei City, Nanshijiao Mountain



(Image from yuanchengceng's Instagram)

2. Hsinchu, Shei-pa Leisure Farm



(Image from Shei-pa National Park's website)

3. Chiayi, Meishan Park



(Wikipedia image)

4. Tainan, Mei-ling Scenic Area



(CNA image)

5. Kaohsiung, Baolaihuashang Hot Spring Park



(Image from Maolin National Park website)