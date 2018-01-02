Taiwan Ratings company publishes '2018 Taiwan Credit Outlook' report

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taiwan Rating company (中華信用評等)released their annual report detailing confidence and outlook for the Taiwanese market.

The report is entitled "2018 Taiwan Credit Outlook: The Strengthening Global Economy Supports Generally Improving Domestic Credit Profiles" (2018台灣信用展望：全球經濟逐步走強支持國內信用結構普遍提升).

After a better performance than anticipated in 2017, the reports suggests the national economy will maintain steady growth, with a 2.4 percent growth rate in 2018, and a further 2.6 percent growth expected for 2019.

However, according to the report from Liberty Times, the Taiwan Ratings report also introduces eight risk factors that Taiwan will have to consider and deal with in the coming year.

The eight risk factors include: (1) Fluctuations on the foreign currency exchange market, (2) the vulnerability of Taiwan’s local technology supply chain, (3) inflation and deflation in the price of commodities (4) stagnation of cross –strait relations, (5) risks associated with pursuing new energy policies, (6) deficiencies in corporate management and regulating financial institutions, (7) cybersecurity, and (8) the disparity between average income and increases in price of everyday good and services.