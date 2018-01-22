Some of the powerful SAG Awards moments witnessed off-camera

Sterling K. Brown poses with his awards for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "This Is Us" and for outstanding performance
Chris Sullivan, left, and Chrissy Metz pose with the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for "This Is Us" at the 24th a
Chris Sullivan, left, and Chrissy Metz, winners of the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for "This Is Us", attend the
Allison Janney picks up her award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "I, Tonya" attends the 24th annual Screen Act
Lupita Nyong'o, left, and Niecy Nash attend the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018,
Winston Duke, from left, Lupita Nyong'o and Daniel Kaluuya pose in the audience at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium
Julie White, from back row left, Kevin Dunn, Nelson Franklin, Gary Cole, Dan Bakkedahl, Sarah Sutherland, Clea Du Vall, Timothy Simons, Paul Scheer, S
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Not all the best moments from the Screen Actors Guild Awards appeared on television.
After "This Is Us" won for the best television drama ensemble, Sterling K. Brown was seen crying as cast members congratulated one another offstage.
Brown was a two-time winner on Sunday night, which prompted co-star Mandy Moore to joke that the actor could do bicep curls with his awards.
Those are just some of the behind-the-scenes moments observed by The Associated Press during and after the 24th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Others moments include seat-fillers waiting in the wings for their chance to sit with the stars, and the casts of "GLOW" and "Orange is the New Black" dancing together at an after-party.