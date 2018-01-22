Some of the powerful SAG Awards moments witnessed off-camera

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Not all the best moments from the Screen Actors Guild Awards appeared on television.

After "This Is Us" won for the best television drama ensemble, Sterling K. Brown was seen crying as cast members congratulated one another offstage.

Brown was a two-time winner on Sunday night, which prompted co-star Mandy Moore to joke that the actor could do bicep curls with his awards.

Those are just some of the behind-the-scenes moments observed by The Associated Press during and after the 24th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Others moments include seat-fillers waiting in the wings for their chance to sit with the stars, and the casts of "GLOW" and "Orange is the New Black" dancing together at an after-party.