Museum in southwestern Taiwan exhibits Tibetan and Mongolian art and culture

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Mei-Ling Fine Arts Museum (梅嶺美術館) in Taiwan’s southwestern county of Chiayi is holding an exhibition on Tibetan and Mongolian art and culture until February 10.

The organizer had a ger built inside the museum as part of the exhibits to demonstrate the lifestyle of the Tibetan and Mongolian nomad.

During an address at the exhibition’s opening ceremony on Sunday, Chiayi County Magistrate Helen Chang （張花冠）said the Tibetan and Mongolian nomads advocate for nature and it’s hoped that this exhibition will enhance people’s knowledge about the nomads. Visitors can don the Tibetan and Mongolian costumes to experience part of the nomads’ lifestyle during the exhibition, Chang said.



Yang Chia- ming (楊嘉銘 ), an advisor at the Mongolian & Tibetan Culture Center, the Ministry of Culture, said the exhibition mainly features traditional costumes of Mongolia’s and Tibet’s multiple ethnic tribes as well as cultural wares and daily utensils, including the ger, Tibetan tent, Tibetan knifes, hair dresses, necklaces, and even Mongolian shamans’ clothing and masks.

The exhibition at Mei-Ling Fine Arts Museum runs from now through February 10. The address of the museum is No. 2-9, Shantong Rd., Puzi City, Chiayi County.

Dancers dressed in traditional Tibetan attire perform during the opening ceremony of an exhibition on Tibetan and Mongolian art and culture at Mei-Ling Fine Arts Museum on Sunday (photo by CNA)