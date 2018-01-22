New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 1st T20 scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Monday in the first Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Wellington Regional Stadium:

New Zealand won the toss Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman c Kitchen b Southee 3

Umar Amin c Kitchen b Rance 0

Mohammad Nawaz c Munro b Southee 7

Haris Sohail c Bruce b Kitchenn 9

Babar Azam c Bruce b Munro 41

Sarfraz Ahmed std. Phillips b Santner 9

Shadab Khan c Phillips b Santner 0

Faheem Ashraf c Bruce b Southee 7

Hasan Ali c Southee b Rance 23

Mohammad Amir c Southee b Rance 3

Rumman Raees not out 0

Extras (3w) 3

TOTAL (all out) 105.

Overs: 19.4. Batting time: 88 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-4, 3-15, 4-22, 5-38, 6-38, 7-53, 8-83, 9-90, 10-105.

Bowling: Seth Rance 4-0-26-3 (1w), Tim southee 4-0-13-3 (1w), Colin de Grandhomme 2-0-11-0, Anaru Kitchen 1-0-3-1, Ish Sodhi 4-0-25-0, Mitchell Santner 4-0-15-2, Colin Munro 0.4-0-12-1.

New Zealand

Martin Guptill c Nawaz b Rumman 2

Colin Munro not out 49

Glenn Phillips b Rumman 3

Tom Bruce c Fakhar b Shadab 26

Ross Taylor not out 22

Extras (1lb,3w) 4

TOTAL (for three wickets) 106

Overs: 15.5. Batting time: 72 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-8, 3-57.

Did not bat: Anaru Kitchen, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Ish Sodhi, Seth Rance.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 3-0-13-0 (1w), Rumman Raees 4-0-24-2 (1w), Shadab Khan 4-0-18-1, Hasan Ali 2.5-0-28-0 (1w), Faheem Ashraf 1-0-8-0, Mohammad Nawaz 1-0-14-0.

Result: New Zealand won by seven wickets; leads three-match series 1-0.

Umpires: Wayne Knights and Chris Brown, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Shaun Haig, New Zealand. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.