The Latest: Bangladesh says Rohingya repatriation postponed

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The Latest on the preparations for repatriating Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar (all times local):

noon

A Bangladesh official says the repatriation of Rohingya Muslim refugees back to Myanmar, which was scheduled to begin Tuesday, has been postponed.

Abul Kalam, commissioner of the Refugees, Relief and Repatriation Commission in the coastal area of Cox's Bazar, gave no details beyond saying that officials "are working on this."

More than 650,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar into Bangladesh beginning in August, escaping attacks by security forces and Buddhist mobs. An agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar said their return home was to begin Tuesday. However, many Rohingya have expressed worries with the agreement, saying they do not feel safe returning home and would prefer to stay in Bangladesh refugee camps.