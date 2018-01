BC-TEN--Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Monday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Fourth Round

Tomas Berdych (19), Czech Republic, def. Fabio Fognini (25), Italy, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Women's Singles

Fourth Round

Angelique Kerber (21), Germany, def. Su-Wei Hsieh, Taiwan, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Madison Keys (17), United States, def. Caroline Garcia (8), France, 6-3, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Third Round

Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, def. Rajeev Ram, United States and Divij Sharan (16), India, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain and Pablo Carreno-Busta, Spain, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Dominic Inglot, Britain and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Hans Podlipnik, Chile and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, 6-4, 6-3.

Oliver Marach, Austria and Mate Pavic (7), Croatia, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France and Rohan Bopanna (10), India, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Yung-Jan Chan, Taiwan and Andrea Sestini Hlavackova (1), Czech Republic, def. Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia and Hao-Ching Chan (14), Taiwan, 6-3, 6-2.

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (5), Hungary, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 7-5, 6-2.

Yi-Fan Xu, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (6), Canada, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan and Zhaoxuan Yang (11), China, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Elena Vesnina, Russia and Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, def. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia and Abigail Spears, United States, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland and Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.