The 'Cupid Church' in southern Taiwan combines Christian tradition with local folk religion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In Nantou County, a new wedding chapel was opened in mid-2017, but it is wedding chapel that is unlike any other in world.



Besides being intentionally designed to be cute, to match the rest of the King Garden (元首館) wedding park where it is located, the "Cupid Church" (老月教堂） is also a curious example of religious syncretism in Taiwan’s often eclectic culture.

The chapel is designed and used as a wedding chapel reflecting Catholic or Christian traditions, however it is also dedicated to the spirit of Lao Yue (老月), a folk deity seen as a celestial matchmaker. Lao Yue is also known as “Old Man Moon” or the “Man on the Moon” where he supposedly resides.



Lao Yue is said to keep a massive ledger that includes everyone’s name, and his job consists of pairing up suitable candidates and helping them find each other. According to folk tales, he would connect two names in his ledger with a single red line.

This later turned into the ritual of receiving a line of red string at temples dedicated to Lao Yue. People believed when they stumbled onto a suitable partner who also had a red string, that it was a signal they were destined to be drawn together.

Assuming Jesus Christ doesn’t mind the service Lao Yue provides, couples can now tie the knot and receive blessings from both religious figures at the same time at King’s Garden in Nantou County.

The Kings Garden wedding park is designed to appeal to young lovers who enjoy the idea of a fairy tale fantasy wedding. The main building and hotel of the complex is designed as an elegant medieval European castle.



(Image from the King's Garden Website)

The grounds also include various displays that give a nod to some Disney films like Cinderella, and Alice in Wonderland. While the park may not be the ideal wedding destination for everyone, it is just wonderfully cliché and kitsch enough that a couple might enjoy a leisurely visit to the area.

But if the idea of being a fairy tale prince or princess on your wedding day is appealing, and the East meets West religious tradition suits you, then King Garden is available to make those dreams come true.



(Image from King's Garden Facebook page)