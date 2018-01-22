Trump business ethics pledges left plenty room for profiting

FILE- This Dec. 21, 2016, file photo shows the Trump International Hotel in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — An Associated Press analysis of promises that Donald Trump made to separate from his businesses finds that, while he has kept to the letter of many, he has exploited vague language in others, creating at least the appearance that he's profiting off the presidency.
Since the inauguration, Trump's company has secured dozens of foreign trademarks, pursued possible projects overseas, enjoyed free publicity from Trump's visits to resorts, raked in profits from lobbyists at his Washington hotel, and launched two hotel chains.
As promised, Trump resigned from businesses, handed management to two sons and hired an ethics lawyer.
But what draws the ire of ethics experts is what he didn't do: sell off his assets.
The Trump Organization says it is "very confident" it is meeting its promises.