  1. Home
  2. World

Philippine volcano explodes, authorities raise alert level

By  Associated Press
2018/01/22 14:20

A huge column of ash shoots up to the sky during the eruption of Mayon volcano Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, around

A huge column of ash shoots up to the sky during the eruption of Mayon volcano Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, around

A huge column of ash shoots up to the sky during the eruption of Mayon volcano Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, around

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines' most active volcano has exploded thunderously and authorities warn a hazardous eruption is possible within days.

Renato Solidum of the Philippines Institute of Seismology and Volcanology and other officials said Mount Mayon ejected a huge column of volcanic fragments, ash and steam into the sky around noon Monday, shrouding nearby villages in darkness.

Authorities raised the alert level to four on a scale of five, which means an explosive eruption is possible within days.

Mayon has been acting up for more than a week, causing more than 27,000 villagers to flee to safety.