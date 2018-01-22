Rapeseed fields in southern Taiwan are in full bloom

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the continual rains of December and January, the rapeseed fields in Taitung are now a sea of healthy yellow blossoms, though not for long, reported CNA.

From Luyeh to Chihshang township, fields of rapeseed flowers blanket each side of Provincial Highway 9, butterflies and honey bees feasting in the fields.



(CNA Image)

The picturesque fields attract great numbers of tourists each year, however farmers cut the tourist season short in order to turn over the fields in time to plant rice seedlings before the first day of spring, which falls on February 4 this year.

The rapeseed plants are planted in December to serve as green manure for the rice crop, according to Yahoo News Taiwan. Farmers will now turn over the soil and flood the fields to prepare to plant a new crop of rice in one week's time.



(CNA Image)

Koshihikari rice (月光米) and black rice (黑米) however will not be planted until after the Spring Festival.