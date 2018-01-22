Taipei's 'psychic beauty' channels child god to help others

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A beautiful young beautician who works in a nail salon during the week, has become famous in New Tapei for channeling a child god to do good deeds for those in need on the weekends, reported Apple Daily.

Chang Ming-i (張名儀). 21, who works at a nail salon in Taoyuan on weekdays, acts as a medium for the Taoist deity The Lotus Prince (蓮花太子) at the Sanchong Xiesheng Temple (三重協聖宮) in New Taipei City's Sanchong District.

Better known as Third Prince (三太子, Santaizi), but is also referred to as Nezha (哪吒) or the Marshal of the Central Altar (中壇元帥), he gained his name as the third son of General Li Jing (李靖). He is a rebellious child often seen riding on Wind and Fire Wheels (風火輪) and carrying a Fire-tipped Spear (火尖槍).

Because the Third Prince is a child, mediums behave like a child when they are possessed by the deity and can be seen doing things such as drinking milk, sucking on a pacifier, licking lollypops, and otherwise acting mischievous.

Chang first became aware of her powers after she visited a temple with her mother when at the age of 17 she visited a temple with her mother and while meditating, she noticed her body started to move involuntarily. She did not think much about it until later, while working during summer vacation, she started experiencing episodes in which she feeling pain in her chest, her pupils would become dilated, she would suddenly run into the street, or suddenly lean backwards while riding on the back of a scooter.

Her mother took her to a temple where they said she was possessed by three different spirits, but they were not able to exorcise them from her body. Her mother then took her to temples all over the area, but to no avail.



Chang Ming-i (Image from 三重協聖宮-蓮花太子 Facebook page)

It was not until they found the Sanchong Xiesheng Temple where under the guidance of head priest Liu Hsiao-i (劉孝義) they were finally able to guide the male spirits out of her body. From then on, she went to the temple every week to read the scriptures, meditate, and regulate her Qi.

After three months of training, Chang said that the deity Guan Gong (關公, General Kwan) called upon her to become the Lotus Prince.



(Image from 三重協聖宮-蓮花太子 Facebook page)



