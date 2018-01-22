German tennis player Angelique Kerber beats Taiwanese ace player Hsieh Su-wei

TAIPEI(Taiwan News) - Former Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber battled back against World Number 88 Taiwanese ace player Hsieh Su-Wei to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.

Despite breaking serve in the first game, Kerber struggled in the first half of the match as Hsieh's crafty tricks allowed her to hit 20 winners in the first set alone.

In the first set, Hsieh capitalized on Kerber’s central striking and had Kerber sprawling from corner to corner. According to the interview with Kerber by Australia Open, Kerber said "I was everywhere today, inside and outside of the court, she made me run everywhere. She played a lot of shots into the corners, made a lot of drop shots, so I was trying to bring it back simply.”

Hsieh trended on Twitter after defeating 3rd seed Garbine Muguruza in the second round and 26th seed Agnieszka Radwanska in the third round and looked on course for a first Slam quarter-final until Kerber improved late in the second set.

Kerber served to stay in the match at 5-4 in the second set before winning the next two games to force a decider. She took the final set in 32 minutes, the quickest of the match, and reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final since winning the championship title in the US Open in 2016.



(Image from Australian Open)

Angelique Kerber will be playing against World 17th seed Madison Keys on Wednesday, Jan. 24.