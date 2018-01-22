AP PHOTOS: Dakar Rally a grueling test of sand, dust and mud

In this Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 photo, spectators wave Bolivian flags as France's Gasgas motorbike rider Johnny Aubert races during stage 7 of the Dak
In this Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 photo, a Mitsubishi car, front, driven by Cristina Gutierrez Herrero and Gabriel Moiset Ferrer, both from Spain, turns
In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 photo, motorbikes and quads leave tracks along the beach during the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally in San Juan de Marcona,
In this Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 photo, Argentine Kevin Benavides races his Honda motorbike during stage 13 of the Dakar Rally between San Juan and Cordo
In this Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 photo, spectators lie on a dune to watch stage 11 of the Dakar Rally between Belen and Chilecito/Fiambala, Argentina.
In this Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 photo, KTM motorbike rider Matthias Walkner, of Austria, celebrates winning his category's Dakar Rally after finishing
In this Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 photo, smoke rises from overheated Toyota, raced by driver Alicia Reina and co-driver Carlos Dante Pelayo, both Argentine
In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 photo, defending champion Sam Sunderland holds his head on his KTM motorbike prior to the start of the 4th stage of the
In this Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 photo, defending champion Sam Sunderland, of the United Kingdom, rides his KTM motorbike during the third stage of the Da
In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, photo, a TV helicopter flies over competitors lining up for the start of the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally in San Juan d
In this Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 photo, KTM motorbike rider Mohammed Balooshi, of United Arab Emirates, waits for his bike to be refueled during stage 8
In this Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 photo, Ricky Brabec, of the United States, rides his Honda motorbike during the first stage of the Dakar Rally between
In this Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 photo, spectators cheer as Driver Giniel De Villiers, of South Africa, and co-driver Dirk Von Zitzewitz, of Germany, rac
In this Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 photo, driver Stephane Peterhansel, of France, and co-driver Jean Paul Cottret, of France, race their Peugeot during s
In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 photo, French driver Cyril Despres, right, tries to contact his team as co-driver David Castera, also French, sits on a
In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 photo, Philippe Raud, of France, right, and Miguel Angel Alvarez Pineda, of Peru, both drivers of Toyota cars, point
CORDOBA, Argentina (AP) — Media helicopters buzzed over bikers at the starting line in Peru's desert. The motorcyclists became almost invisible roaring across the dust bowls of Peru, while cars in the four-wheel competition plowed nose first into the sand as they flew over dunes.
Bolivian spectators waved their nation's flag to cheer on bikers who kicked up dust racing through the sand after the race entered that nation. Vehicles left tracks along a beach and drivers crisscrossed muddy trails, kicking up spray. Spectators in Argentina stretched on their bellies on dune tops to get a bird's eye view.
This year's grueling Dakar Rally covered 9,000 kilometers (5,600 miles) and began on Peruvian sand dunes. Afterward the rally took to the highlands of Bolivia and then finished in Argentina.
Defending champion Sam Sunderland of KTM was forced to abandon the competition in the early going in Peru after the British rider crashed in the desert while leading the race.
KTM motorbike rider Matthias Walkner of Austria celebrated winning his category's race in Cordoba, Argentina.
"This is a dream come true, I am so happy. This took a lot from me, but here we are," Walkner said.
Some perhaps weren't so happy. While in Peru, two drivers watched their vehicle go up in smoke after it overheated. And a duo piloting one Toyota stood on top of a dune, pointing in opposite directions as they argued over which way to go in crossing the desert.
This gallery was edited by the Colombia-based Associated Press photographer Ricardo Mazalan, who covered this year's race.