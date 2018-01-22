Photo of the Day: Snow once again blankets Taiwan's Yushan  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s tallest mountain Yushan saw snow early Monday between 3:50 a.m. and 4:04 a.m., with a light snowfall totaling 0.2 cm.

The weather in northern and northeastern Taiwan has turned cooler bringing scattered rain showers as a front swings through Monday, Jan. 22, followed by a northeasterly wind. The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast the temperature to hover between 16 and 20 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan from Monday to Tuesday.

The front produced enough moisture to cause snow on Mount Yushan, also known as the Jade Mountain, despite being relatively warmer than the weather two weeks ago, which brought the first snow of the year.

WeatherRisk Explore Inc. Manager Dr. Chi-Ming Peng said on Monday that the weak cold front will far less cold from it was in the past weeks, sending mercury down by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across the country: northern Taiwan will drop to as low as 14 degrees Celsius, and 15-18 degrees Celsius in central and southern Taiwan.

Peng said a drastic drop of temperature is possible next week thanks to a strong cold air mass that will likely arrive from the north.

(Photo credit: the Central Weather Bureau)