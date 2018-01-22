Among Rohingya, refugee squalor can seem better than home

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Both Bangladesh and Myanmar insist the repatriations of Rohingya Muslims will go smoothly, with thousands of refugees who fled their homes in terror just a few months ago crossing the border back into Myanmar and returning safely to their villages.

But with the first repatriations just days away, and more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims living in refugee camps in Bangladesh, international aid workers, local officials and the refugees themselves say preparations have barely begun.

Many refugees say they would rather contend with the squalor of the camps rather than the dangers they could face if they return home.