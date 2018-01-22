Among Rohingya, refugee squalor can seem better than home

In this Jan. 21, 2018, photo, Rohingya refugees who are being relocated from a camp near the Bangladesh Myanmar border arrive at Balukhali refugee cam
In this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, photo, Rohingya refugees who are being relocated from a camp near the Bangladesh Myanmar border arrive at Balukhali ref
In this Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, photo, Rohingya refugees with their belongings arrive at the Balukhali refugee camp 50 kilometers (31 miles) from, C
In this Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, photo, an overview of Rohingya refugees squalid camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. With the first repatriations of Rohi
In this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, photo, a Rohingya refugee boy who is among those being relocated from a camp near the Bangladesh Myanmar border wait to
In this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, photo, a Rohingya refugee elderly woman guards her family belongings as others went to get relief material on reaching
In this Jan. 21, 2018, photo, a Rohingya volunteer guides fellow refugees on their arriving at Balukhali refugee camp 50 kilometers (31 miles) from, C
In this Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, photo, a Rohingya Hindu refugee Milang Kumar Murli, 35, waits at the only Hindu refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Banglade
In this Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, photo, a Rohingya father and son makes their temporary shelter at Kutupalong refugee centre, near Cox's Bazar, Banglade
In this Jan. 20, 2018, photo, a group of Rohingya refugees hold banner that show a list of demand before Bangladesh and Myanmar governments start the
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Both Bangladesh and Myanmar insist the repatriations of Rohingya Muslims will go smoothly, with thousands of refugees who fled their homes in terror just a few months ago crossing the border back into Myanmar and returning safely to their villages.
But with the first repatriations just days away, and more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims living in refugee camps in Bangladesh, international aid workers, local officials and the refugees themselves say preparations have barely begun.
Many refugees say they would rather contend with the squalor of the camps rather than the dangers they could face if they return home.