Poor air quality alert for central and southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Several measuring stations in central and southern Taiwan have issued orange and red pollution alerts, meaning the air quality puts local residents at risk, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said.

Today, Jan. 22, the arrival of a cold front and stronger seasonal northeasterly winds have lowered the temperature and increased bad air quality throughout Taiwan.

The EPA issued red air alerts in Pingtung, Chaozhou, Daliao, Nanzi, Renwu, Zuoying, Qianjin, and Qianzhen, all of which exceeded an AQI level of 150. AQI levels above 150 are considered "unhealthy for everyone," and members of sensitive groups may experience health effects.

Meanwhile, the AQI stayed at an orange alert at some places in central Taiwan, such as Yunlin, Zhushan, Chiayi, Puxi, Xinying, Taixi, Annan, Tainan, and Meinong.

The EPA reminds people in the city to avoid outdoor activities. If it is necessary to go outside, it is advisable to wear a protective mask, and people who have asthma may need to increase the frequency of their use of an inhaler.