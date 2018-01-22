  1. Home
Vietnam jails former oil execs in high-profile graft case

By  Associated Press
2018/01/22 12:01

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A former oil executive has been sentenced to life in prison and a former high-ranking Vietnamese government official has received a lengthy prison term in a major corruption case.

The court in the capital Hanoi sentenced former Politburo member Dinh La Thang, ex-chairman of state energy giant PetroVietnam, to 13 years in jail for deliberate economic mismanagement Monday as the two-week trial concluded. Thang was the first Politburo member to be jailed in decades.

Trinh Xuan Thanh, an ex-chairman of PetroVietnam's construction arm, was given life imprisonment for embezzlement. Germany accuses Vietnam agents of snatching him from a Berlin park last year.

The two were among 22 defendants, most of them current or former oil executives.

Tuoi Tre newspaper quoted a Judge as saying the prosecutions were well-founded.