S. Koreans burn Kim's photo as N. Korean band leader passes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Dozens of conservative activists have attempted to burn a large photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as the head of the North's hugely popular girl band passed by them at a Seoul railway station.

About 150 to 200 activists used a blowtorch to burn Kim's photo and a North Korean flag before police used fire extinguishers to put out the fire Monday. Some lower parts of the photo burned.

The activists were rallying as the North's delegation led by Hyon Song Wol, the head of the Moranbong Band, arrived back at the Seoul railway station after a visit to an eastern city to look at potential venues for performances during next month's Olympics.

Hyon's arrival triggered media frenzy in South Korea, with TV cameras following her every move.