New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 1st T20 vs Pakistan

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl Monday in the first of three Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

Tim Southee will captain New Zealand in the absence of Kane Williamson, who has a thigh injury. Twenty20 specialists Glenn Phillips, Tom Bruce, Anaru Kitchen, Ish Sodhi and Seth also join the New Zealand lineup which has just completed a 5-0 win over Pakistan in the one-day international series.

Pakistan has persisted with players used throughout the one-day internationals, choosing not to include regular T20 opener Ahmed Shehzad.

New Zealand is unbeaten in 12 matches at home across all three formats.

____

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Anaru Kitchen, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Ish Sodhi, Seth Rance.

Pakistan: Umar Amin, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees.

Umpires: Wayne Knights and Chris Brown, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Shaun Haig, New Zealand. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.