Nicole Kidman is awards champ with SAG for 'Big Little Lies'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nicole Kidman, carrying her awards sweep for the female-centric TV miniseries "Big Little Lies" through Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards, said Hollywood must stand behind women if they are to continue exercising their power.

Kidman added SAG's best female actor trophy to Emmy and Golden Globe awards for her portrayal of an abused wife. She also produced the drama with Reese Witherspoon, her co-star, a sign of the growing strength of women that Kidman said isn't a given.

After reciting a long list of veteran actresses she admires, including fellow SAG nominees Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, she called it "wonderful" that "our careers today can go beyond 40 years old. Because 20 years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives."

The actresses she gave a shout-out to are proof that "we're potent, powerful and viable. I just beg that the industry stays behind us because our stories are finally being told," she said.

In a time of industry change and tumult, admired veterans William H. Macy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus won top TV comedy series honors.

Macy, who stars as a deeply flawed patriarch in "Shameless," and Louis-Dreyfus of "Veep," in which she's a deeply flawed politician, each captured their third trophy for the roles.

Macy used this speech to drive home a political point, calling it the privilege of actors to use fiction to bring honesty to their audiences.

Actors are able to "find the truth, and I think it's a glorious way to make a living — especially in this day and age when so many people either can't recognize the truth or don't think it's important," he said.

Alexander Skarsgard, who played Kidman's husband in "Big Little Lies," won the best male actor trophy for his role, and was sheepish accepting it and making acclaimed fellow nominee Robert De Niro a runner-up for "The Wizard of Lies."