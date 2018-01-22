Foles, Eagles fly into Super Bowl, rout Vikings 38-7

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz congratulates Nick Foles (9) during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota
Philadelphia Eagles' Torrey Smith catches a touchdown pass in front of Minnesota Vikings' Trae Waynes (26) and Harrison Smith (22) during the second h
Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vik
Minnesota Vikings' Kyle Rudolph catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagl
Philadelphia Eagles' Patrick Robinson runs back an interception for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game agains
Philadelphia Eagles' fans cheer during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vik
Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vi
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles throws as he's hit by Minnesota Vikings' Eric Kendricks during the first half of the NFL football NFC champ
Minnesota Vikings' Case Keenum sits on the bench during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sund
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Foles threw for three touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles made big play after big play Sunday night, winning the NFC title in a stunning 38-7 rout of the Minnesota Vikings.
Next up: the Eagles' first Super Bowl appearance since 2005, against the team that beat them then, AFC champion New England.
Foles was on fire, throwing for 352 yards in a performance that might make the Philadelphia faithful miss injured Carson Wentz a whole lot less.
Patrick Robinson 's spectacular 50-yard interception return got Philadelphia (15-3) started. Then Foles and his offense tore up the league's stingiest scoring defense, with long TD throws to Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith.
LeGarrette Blount had an 11-yard scoring run when things were decided in the first half, and the Eagles were headed to an NFL title game the Vikings (14-4) hoped to be in at their own stadium.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL