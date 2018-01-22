  1. Home
Foles, Eagles fly into Super Bowl, rout Vikings 38-7

By BARRY WILNER , AP Pro Football Writer,Associated Press
2018/01/22 10:40

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz congratulates Nick Foles (9) during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota

Philadelphia Eagles' Torrey Smith catches a touchdown pass in front of Minnesota Vikings' Trae Waynes (26) and Harrison Smith (22) during the second h

Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vik

Minnesota Vikings' Kyle Rudolph catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagl

Philadelphia Eagles' Patrick Robinson runs back an interception for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game agains

Philadelphia Eagles' fans cheer during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vik

Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vi

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles throws as he's hit by Minnesota Vikings' Eric Kendricks during the first half of the NFL football NFC champ

Minnesota Vikings' Case Keenum sits on the bench during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sund

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Foles threw for three touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles made big play after big play Sunday night, winning the NFC title in a stunning 38-7 rout of the Minnesota Vikings.

Next up: the Eagles' first Super Bowl appearance since 2005, against the team that beat them then, AFC champion New England.

Foles was on fire, throwing for 352 yards in a performance that might make the Philadelphia faithful miss injured Carson Wentz a whole lot less.

Patrick Robinson 's spectacular 50-yard interception return got Philadelphia (15-3) started. Then Foles and his offense tore up the league's stingiest scoring defense, with long TD throws to Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith.

LeGarrette Blount had an 11-yard scoring run when things were decided in the first half, and the Eagles were headed to an NFL title game the Vikings (14-4) hoped to be in at their own stadium.

