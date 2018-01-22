  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/22 10:17
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 34 13 .723
Toronto 31 14 .689 2
Philadelphia 22 20 .524
New York 21 26 .447 13
Brooklyn 18 29 .383 16
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 27 19 .587
Washington 26 20 .565 1
Charlotte 18 26 .409 8
Orlando 14 32 .304 13
Atlanta 13 32 .289 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 27 18 .600
Indiana 25 22 .532 3
Milwaukee 23 22 .511 4
Detroit 22 23 .489 5
Chicago 18 28 .391
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 32 12 .727
San Antonio 30 18 .625 4
New Orleans 24 21 .533
Memphis 16 29 .356 16½
Dallas 15 31 .326 18
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 30 18 .625
Oklahoma City 26 20 .565 3
Portland 25 21 .543 4
Denver 23 23 .500 6
Utah 19 27 .413 10
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 37 10 .787
L.A. Clippers 23 22 .511 13
Phoenix 17 29 .370 19½
L.A. Lakers 17 29 .370 19½
Sacramento 13 32 .289 23

___

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma City 148, Cleveland 124

Chicago 113, Atlanta 97

Miami 106, Charlotte 105

New Orleans 111, Memphis 104

Philadelphia 116, Milwaukee 94

Houston 116, Golden State 108

Minnesota 115, Toronto 109

Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 113

Portland 117, Dallas 108

Sunday's Games

Orlando 103, Boston 95

L.A. Lakers 127, New York 107

Brooklyn 101, Detroit 100

Indiana 94, San Antonio 86

Monday's Games

Sacramento at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

New York at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.