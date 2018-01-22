|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|34
|13
|.723
|—
|Toronto
|31
|14
|.689
|2
|Philadelphia
|22
|20
|.524
|9½
|New York
|21
|26
|.447
|13
|Brooklyn
|18
|29
|.383
|16
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|Washington
|26
|20
|.565
|1
|Charlotte
|18
|26
|.409
|8
|Orlando
|14
|32
|.304
|13
|Atlanta
|13
|32
|.289
|13½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|27
|18
|.600
|—
|Indiana
|25
|22
|.532
|3
|Milwaukee
|23
|22
|.511
|4
|Detroit
|22
|23
|.489
|5
|Chicago
|18
|28
|.391
|9½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|32
|12
|.727
|—
|San Antonio
|30
|18
|.625
|4
|New Orleans
|24
|21
|.533
|8½
|Memphis
|16
|29
|.356
|16½
|Dallas
|15
|31
|.326
|18
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Oklahoma City
|26
|20
|.565
|3
|Portland
|25
|21
|.543
|4
|Denver
|23
|23
|.500
|6
|Utah
|19
|27
|.413
|10
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|37
|10
|.787
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|23
|22
|.511
|13
|Phoenix
|17
|29
|.370
|19½
|L.A. Lakers
|17
|29
|.370
|19½
|Sacramento
|13
|32
|.289
|23
___
|Saturday's Games
Oklahoma City 148, Cleveland 124
Chicago 113, Atlanta 97
Miami 106, Charlotte 105
New Orleans 111, Memphis 104
Philadelphia 116, Milwaukee 94
Houston 116, Golden State 108
Minnesota 115, Toronto 109
Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 113
Portland 117, Dallas 108
|Sunday's Games
Orlando 103, Boston 95
L.A. Lakers 127, New York 107
Brooklyn 101, Detroit 100
Indiana 94, San Antonio 86
|Monday's Games
Sacramento at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.