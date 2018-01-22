  1. Home
Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Jan. 22

Central News Agency
2018/01/22 09:00

Taipei, Jan. 22 --

Taipei, Jan. 22 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Single siblings a potential burden in Taiwan's aging society

@China Times: Economics Ministry stupid as an ostrich

@Liberty Times: Next minimum wage hike likely to be at least 4.72 percent

@Apple Daily: Four people die in three drunk driving accidents in seven hours

@Economic Daily News: Four major subsidiaries of Formosa Plastics Group expected to issue NT$166 billion in dividends

@Commercial Times: 10 foreign brokerages raise financial forecast for TSMC

 
