Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 22 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:



@United Daily News: Single siblings a potential burden in Taiwan's aging society



@China Times: Economics Ministry stupid as an ostrich



@Liberty Times: Next minimum wage hike likely to be at least 4.72 percent



@Apple Daily: Four people die in three drunk driving accidents in seven hours



@Economic Daily News: Four major subsidiaries of Formosa Plastics Group expected to issue NT$166 billion in dividends



@Commercial Times: 10 foreign brokerages raise financial forecast for TSMC

​

