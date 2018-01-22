Ratchanok Intanon beats World No.1 shuttler Tai Tzu-ying in Perodua Malaysia Masters 

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Thailand shuttler Ratchanok Intanon saved two match points in the finals last Sunday, Jan 21, to upset World No. 1 Taiwanese shuttler Tai Tzu-ying, 21-16 14-21 24-22 to win the Perodua Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur.

Ratchanok Intanon is currently ranked World No. 5, she was twice away from defeat at the game point 19-20 and 20-21, but she played smart to win the final match in one hour and five minutes, which is her opening tournament of the season.

Ratchanok thanked her fans through Instagram after clinching her first championship title of the year after beating Tai in women's singles final. She mentioned in her post and captioned the photo of her with the trophy," Happy to be here and thank you for all lovely fans who came support me. First title of the year, good start!"