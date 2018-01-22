The Latest: Madison Keys into Australian Open quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Monday from the Australian Open (all times local):

U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys has advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over eighth-seeded Caroline Garcia of France.

Keys, who didn't play at Melbourne Park last year because of off-season wrist surgery, is the only American woman left in the draw. The only American man, Tennys Sandgren, plays Dominic Thiem later Monday.

The 17th-seeded Keys should move back into the top 15 on the WTA rankings with her win Monday.

In the quarterfinals, Keys will play the winner of the later fourth-round match between 2016 Australian champion Angelique Kerber and Hsieh Su-wei.

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic, 2017 winner Roger Federer and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber will look to book quarterfinal spots on Day 8 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Federer has an afternoon match Monday on Rod Laver Arena against former top-ranked junior Marton Fucsovics, while Djokovic plays a fourth-round night match against Hyeon Chung. Kerber takes on Hsieh Su-wei.

Djokovic and Federer could meet in the semifinals.

Under mostly sunny skies, 2017 U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys opened play at Rod Laver Arena against eighth-seeded Caroline Garcia.

The forecast high temperature was about 26 Celsius (79 Fahrenheit).

