Southampton frustrates Spurs as Kane scores 99th EPL goal

Tottenham's Harry Kane reacts after being brought down by Southampton's Jack Stephens during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampt
Tottenham goalkeeper Michel Vorm watches the ball bounce inside his goal after being deflected by his teammate Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez, on the gr
Southampton's Dusan Tadic, right, celebrates their first goal with teammates Jack Stephens, left, and Mario Lemina during the English Premier League s
Tottenham players celebrate after Harry Kane, 2nd right, scored their first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton an
Tottenham's Ben Davies jumps for the ball with Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Sout
Tottenham's Harry Kane walks on the pitch during warm up before the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at t
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Harry Kane scored his Premier League-leading 21st goal of the season in a frustrating 1-1 draw for Tottenham at Southampton on Sunday.
Kane has scored 99 Premier League goals overall.
Southampton went ahead at St. Mary's Stadium in the 15th minute after Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez deflected the ball into his own net while trying to clear Ryan Bertrand's cross.
Tottenham quickly equalized with Kane heading in Ben Davies' corner in the 18th.
Spurs stayed fifth and fourth-placed Liverpool can now pull five points clear in the Champions League spots with a win at Swansea on Monday.
Southampton remained in the relegation zone.
Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick as runaway leader Manchester City beat Newcastle 3-1 on Saturday. City has a 12-point lead over Manchester United, which is three points in front of third-placed Chelsea.