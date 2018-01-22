Former Saint Laurent designer Hedi Slimane named at Celine

PARIS (AP) — Veteran fashion designer Hedi Slimane has been named the new creative director of the edgy Parisian brand Celine.

Slimane gained critical and commercial success as Saint Laurent's designer from 2012 to 2016. He will replace outgoing British designer Phoebe Philo, whose departure was announced in November.

Celine parent company LVMH on Sunday praised Slimane's "talent and his remarkable ability to anticipate and express in a unique way the evolutions and desires of his age."

The French-born Italian-Tunisian Slimane previously worked for LVMH as designer of Dior Homme from 2000 to 2007 and was credited with contributing to the influential skinny menswear aesthetic.

LVMH head Bernard Arnault calls Slimane "one of the most talented designers of our time." Arnault says he's "particularly happy" Slimane is back within the LVMH Group.