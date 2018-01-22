Tande helps Norway win team competition at ski flying Worlds

OBERSTDORF, Germany (AP) — Daniel Andre Tande followed up on his first big international title at the ski flying World Championships by helping Norway win the team competition on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Tande, who claimed the individual title on Saturday, and teammates Robert Johansson, Andreas Stjernen and Johann Andre Forfang finished with 1,662.2 points to beat Slovenia's team by 46.4.

Stjernen soared 231 meters for the competition's longest jump.

Poland finished third, ahead of the German team, which disappointed the home fans in Oberstdorf with fourth place.