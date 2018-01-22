Bayern beats Bremen 4-2 to go 16 points clear in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich stretched its considerable Bundesliga lead even further Sunday with a 4-2 win over visiting Werder Bremen.

It's the sixth consecutive round in which Bayern has extended its lead since a defeat at Borussia Moenchengladbach in the 13th round — Jupp Heynckes' only blot in 17 games across all competitions since he returned as coach.

Bayern moved 16 points clear after 19 rounds of the league, though Schalke could reduce that to 14 with a win over Hannover in Sunday's late game.

Despite facing a relegation battle and aware of the side's terrible record in Munich — Bayern scored at least five goals in each of Bremen's last five visits — the visiting players showed they weren't overawed as they made a good start.

Max Kruse struck the post early on, and the visitors duly went ahead in the 25th minute when Kruse timed his pass perfectly for Jerome Gondorf to squeeze the ball past Sven Ulreich, through the goalkeeper's legs.

Thomas Delaney tested Ulreich from distance a minute later.

But Bayern struck back with its first real chance minutes before the break. Thomas Mueller controlled Jerome Boateng's cross on his chest with his first touch and profited from defender Milos Veljkovic's loss of balance as he scored with his next.

Lewandowski, who skipped Bayern's previous game with a knee problem, put the home side in front with a powerful header from James Rodriguez' corner with half an hour remaining.

An own goal from Niklas Suele gave Bremen renewed hope, but Lewandowski grabbed his league-leading 17th goal of the season minutes later with another header, this time Mueller providing the cross.

Mueller then sealed it late with his second of the game off a ball over the top from James.