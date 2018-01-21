  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/01/21 04:16
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 24 21 2 1 70 18 65
Man United 24 16 5 3 49 16 53
Chelsea 24 15 5 4 45 16 50
Liverpool 23 13 8 2 54 28 47
Tottenham 23 13 5 5 46 21 44
Arsenal 24 12 6 6 45 31 42
Leicester 24 9 7 8 36 32 34
Burnley 24 9 7 8 19 21 34
Everton 24 7 7 10 26 39 28
Watford 24 7 5 12 33 44 26
West Ham 24 6 8 10 30 42 26
Bournemouth 24 6 7 11 25 36 25
Crystal Palace 24 6 7 11 22 37 25
Huddersfield 24 6 6 12 19 41 24
Newcastle 24 6 5 13 22 34 23
Brighton 24 5 8 11 17 33 23
Stoke 24 6 5 13 25 50 23
Southampton 23 4 9 10 23 34 21
West Brom 24 3 11 10 19 31 20
Swansea 23 4 5 14 14 35 17
Saturday, Jan. 20

Brighton 0, Chelsea 4

Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 1

Everton 1, West Brom 1

West Ham 1, Bournemouth 1

Leicester 2, Watford 0

Stoke 2, Huddersfield 0

Burnley 0, Man United 1

Man City 3, Newcastle 1

Sunday, Jan. 21

Southampton vs. Tottenham 1600 GMT

Monday, Jan. 22

Swansea vs. Liverpool 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 28 19 5 4 50 22 62
Derby 28 15 8 5 44 23 53
Cardiff 28 15 6 7 40 25 51
Aston Villa 28 14 8 6 42 25 50
Bristol City 28 13 9 6 40 32 48
Sheffield United 28 14 4 10 42 32 46
Fulham 28 12 9 7 46 34 45
Middlesbrough 28 13 5 10 38 27 44
Brentford 28 11 10 7 42 35 43
Leeds 28 13 4 11 40 33 43
Preston 28 10 12 6 32 28 42
Ipswich 28 12 4 12 41 40 40
Norwich 28 10 7 11 28 33 37
Nottingham Forest 28 11 2 15 35 43 35
Millwall 28 8 10 10 33 33 34
QPR 28 8 9 11 31 40 33
Sheffield Wednesday 28 7 11 10 30 34 32
Reading 28 7 8 13 30 36 29
Barnsley 28 6 9 13 28 40 27
Bolton 28 6 8 14 26 46 26
Hull 28 5 10 13 39 45 25
Sunderland 28 5 10 13 30 47 25
Birmingham 28 6 6 16 16 39 24
Burton Albion 28 6 6 16 21 52 24
Friday, Jan. 19

Derby 0, Bristol City 0

Saturday, Jan. 20

Sunderland 1, Hull 0

Norwich 1, Sheffield United 2

Bolton 1, Ipswich 1

Leeds 3, Millwall 4

Wolverhampton 0, Nottingham Forest 2

QPR 0, Middlesbrough 3

Fulham 6, Burton Albion 0

Preston 1, Birmingham 1

Aston Villa 3, Barnsley 1

Reading 0, Brentford 1

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Cardiff 0

Saturday, Jan. 27

Hull vs. Leeds ppd.

Millwall vs. Derby ppd.

Barnsley vs. Fulham 1500 GMT

Cardiff vs. Bolton ppd.

Ipswich vs. Wolverhampton 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Norwich 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday ppd.

Birmingham vs. Sunderland ppd.

Bristol City vs. QPR 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Preston ppd.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Birmingham vs. Sunderland 1945 GMT

Millwall vs. Derby 1945 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Preston 1945 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa 1945 GMT

Hull vs. Leeds 1945 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Reading 1945 GMT

Friday, Feb. 2

Bolton vs. Bristol City 2000 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 27 18 6 3 53 13 60
Blackburn 27 16 7 4 50 25 55
Shrewsbury 27 16 7 4 36 20 55
Scunthorpe 28 14 8 6 39 26 50
Bradford 28 15 3 10 44 39 48
Charlton 28 13 7 8 37 33 46
Rotherham 28 13 5 10 46 36 44
Peterborough 28 12 7 9 46 37 43
Portsmouth 28 13 3 12 34 32 42
Oxford United 29 10 8 11 44 43 38
Gillingham 28 9 10 9 32 31 37
Doncaster 28 9 9 10 32 31 36
Fleetwood Town 28 10 6 12 39 43 36
Bristol Rovers 28 11 3 14 39 44 36
Plymouth 29 9 8 12 31 38 35
Walsall 27 8 9 10 34 38 33
Blackpool 29 8 9 12 34 40 33
Northampton 29 9 5 15 27 49 32
AFC Wimbledon 27 8 7 12 24 31 31
Southend 28 8 7 13 32 47 31
Milton Keynes Dons 28 7 9 12 29 40 30
Oldham 29 7 8 14 40 53 29
Rochdale 26 4 10 12 26 37 22
Bury 28 5 5 18 21 43 20
Saturday, Jan. 20

Plymouth 1, Wigan 3

AFC Wimbledon 2, Blackpool 0

Bristol Rovers 3, Bradford 1

Shrewsbury 2, Doncaster 2

Rochdale vs. Southend ppd.

Scunthorpe 1, Gillingham 3

Fleetwood Town 1, Blackburn 2

Oxford United 1, Bury 2

Peterborough 3, Oldham 0

Northampton 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Charlton 3, Walsall 1

Rotherham 1, Portsmouth 0

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Rotherham vs. Bradford 1945 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Charlton ppd.

Scunthorpe vs. Doncaster 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 28 17 6 5 63 27 57
Notts County 28 14 9 5 47 30 51
Accrington Stanley 27 15 4 8 47 32 49
Wycombe 28 14 7 7 52 38 49
Exeter 27 15 3 9 38 33 48
Coventry 28 14 5 9 31 20 47
Mansfield Town 28 12 11 5 41 31 47
Lincoln City 28 12 9 7 38 27 45
Newport County 28 12 9 7 39 32 45
Swindon 27 14 2 11 40 37 44
Colchester 29 11 9 9 38 35 42
Carlisle 28 10 8 10 38 37 38
Cambridge United 28 10 8 10 27 36 38
Crawley Town 28 10 6 12 28 33 36
Stevenage 28 9 8 11 37 40 35
Grimsby Town 29 9 8 12 28 39 35
Cheltenham 29 9 7 13 39 44 34
Port Vale 29 9 5 15 32 39 32
Morecambe 28 7 8 13 27 38 29
Crewe 28 9 2 17 31 45 29
Yeovil 28 7 7 14 38 50 28
Chesterfield 29 7 6 16 30 52 27
Forest Green 28 7 5 16 31 50 26
Barnet 28 5 6 17 27 42 21
Friday, Jan. 19

Newport County 2, Crawley Town 1

Saturday, Jan. 20

Notts County 1, Exeter 2

Mansfield Town 3, Cheltenham 2

Barnet 1, Lincoln City 1

Forest Green 5, Cambridge United 2

Coventry 3, Swindon 1

Yeovil 1, Chesterfield 2

Crewe 2, Wycombe 3

Colchester 1, Grimsby Town 1

Luton Town 1, Morecambe 0

Accrington Stanley 3, Port Vale 2

Stevenage 0, Carlisle 0

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Newport County vs. Morecambe 1945 GMT

Notts County vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT