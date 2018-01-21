|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|24
|21
|2
|1
|70
|18
|65
|Man United
|24
|16
|5
|3
|49
|16
|53
|Chelsea
|24
|15
|5
|4
|45
|16
|50
|Liverpool
|23
|13
|8
|2
|54
|28
|47
|Tottenham
|23
|13
|5
|5
|46
|21
|44
|Arsenal
|24
|12
|6
|6
|45
|31
|42
|Leicester
|24
|9
|7
|8
|36
|32
|34
|Burnley
|24
|9
|7
|8
|19
|21
|34
|Everton
|24
|7
|7
|10
|26
|39
|28
|Watford
|24
|7
|5
|12
|33
|44
|26
|West Ham
|24
|6
|8
|10
|30
|42
|26
|Bournemouth
|24
|6
|7
|11
|25
|36
|25
|Crystal Palace
|24
|6
|7
|11
|22
|37
|25
|Huddersfield
|24
|6
|6
|12
|19
|41
|24
|Newcastle
|24
|6
|5
|13
|22
|34
|23
|Brighton
|24
|5
|8
|11
|17
|33
|23
|Stoke
|24
|6
|5
|13
|25
|50
|23
|Southampton
|23
|4
|9
|10
|23
|34
|21
|West Brom
|24
|3
|11
|10
|19
|31
|20
|Swansea
|23
|4
|5
|14
|14
|35
|17
|Saturday, Jan. 20
Brighton 0, Chelsea 4
Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 1
Everton 1, West Brom 1
West Ham 1, Bournemouth 1
Leicester 2, Watford 0
Stoke 2, Huddersfield 0
Burnley 0, Man United 1
Man City 3, Newcastle 1
|Sunday, Jan. 21
Southampton vs. Tottenham 1600 GMT
|Monday, Jan. 22
Swansea vs. Liverpool 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|28
|19
|5
|4
|50
|22
|62
|Derby
|28
|15
|8
|5
|44
|23
|53
|Cardiff
|28
|15
|6
|7
|40
|25
|51
|Aston Villa
|28
|14
|8
|6
|42
|25
|50
|Bristol City
|28
|13
|9
|6
|40
|32
|48
|Sheffield United
|28
|14
|4
|10
|42
|32
|46
|Fulham
|28
|12
|9
|7
|46
|34
|45
|Middlesbrough
|28
|13
|5
|10
|38
|27
|44
|Brentford
|28
|11
|10
|7
|42
|35
|43
|Leeds
|28
|13
|4
|11
|40
|33
|43
|Preston
|28
|10
|12
|6
|32
|28
|42
|Ipswich
|28
|12
|4
|12
|41
|40
|40
|Norwich
|28
|10
|7
|11
|28
|33
|37
|Nottingham Forest
|28
|11
|2
|15
|35
|43
|35
|Millwall
|28
|8
|10
|10
|33
|33
|34
|QPR
|28
|8
|9
|11
|31
|40
|33
|Sheffield Wednesday
|28
|7
|11
|10
|30
|34
|32
|Reading
|28
|7
|8
|13
|30
|36
|29
|Barnsley
|28
|6
|9
|13
|28
|40
|27
|Bolton
|28
|6
|8
|14
|26
|46
|26
|Hull
|28
|5
|10
|13
|39
|45
|25
|Sunderland
|28
|5
|10
|13
|30
|47
|25
|Birmingham
|28
|6
|6
|16
|16
|39
|24
|Burton Albion
|28
|6
|6
|16
|21
|52
|24
|Friday, Jan. 19
Derby 0, Bristol City 0
|Saturday, Jan. 20
Sunderland 1, Hull 0
Norwich 1, Sheffield United 2
Bolton 1, Ipswich 1
Leeds 3, Millwall 4
Wolverhampton 0, Nottingham Forest 2
QPR 0, Middlesbrough 3
Fulham 6, Burton Albion 0
Preston 1, Birmingham 1
Aston Villa 3, Barnsley 1
Reading 0, Brentford 1
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Cardiff 0
|Saturday, Jan. 27
Hull vs. Leeds ppd.
Millwall vs. Derby ppd.
Barnsley vs. Fulham 1500 GMT
Cardiff vs. Bolton ppd.
Ipswich vs. Wolverhampton 1500 GMT
Brentford vs. Norwich 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday ppd.
Birmingham vs. Sunderland ppd.
Bristol City vs. QPR 1500 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Preston ppd.
|Tuesday, Jan. 30
Birmingham vs. Sunderland 1945 GMT
Millwall vs. Derby 1945 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Preston 1945 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa 1945 GMT
Hull vs. Leeds 1945 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Reading 1945 GMT
|Friday, Feb. 2
Bolton vs. Bristol City 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|27
|18
|6
|3
|53
|13
|60
|Blackburn
|27
|16
|7
|4
|50
|25
|55
|Shrewsbury
|27
|16
|7
|4
|36
|20
|55
|Scunthorpe
|28
|14
|8
|6
|39
|26
|50
|Bradford
|28
|15
|3
|10
|44
|39
|48
|Charlton
|28
|13
|7
|8
|37
|33
|46
|Rotherham
|28
|13
|5
|10
|46
|36
|44
|Peterborough
|28
|12
|7
|9
|46
|37
|43
|Portsmouth
|28
|13
|3
|12
|34
|32
|42
|Oxford United
|29
|10
|8
|11
|44
|43
|38
|Gillingham
|28
|9
|10
|9
|32
|31
|37
|Doncaster
|28
|9
|9
|10
|32
|31
|36
|Fleetwood Town
|28
|10
|6
|12
|39
|43
|36
|Bristol Rovers
|28
|11
|3
|14
|39
|44
|36
|Plymouth
|29
|9
|8
|12
|31
|38
|35
|Walsall
|27
|8
|9
|10
|34
|38
|33
|Blackpool
|29
|8
|9
|12
|34
|40
|33
|Northampton
|29
|9
|5
|15
|27
|49
|32
|AFC Wimbledon
|27
|8
|7
|12
|24
|31
|31
|Southend
|28
|8
|7
|13
|32
|47
|31
|Milton Keynes Dons
|28
|7
|9
|12
|29
|40
|30
|Oldham
|29
|7
|8
|14
|40
|53
|29
|Rochdale
|26
|4
|10
|12
|26
|37
|22
|Bury
|28
|5
|5
|18
|21
|43
|20
|Saturday, Jan. 20
Plymouth 1, Wigan 3
AFC Wimbledon 2, Blackpool 0
Bristol Rovers 3, Bradford 1
Shrewsbury 2, Doncaster 2
Rochdale vs. Southend ppd.
Scunthorpe 1, Gillingham 3
Fleetwood Town 1, Blackburn 2
Oxford United 1, Bury 2
Peterborough 3, Oldham 0
Northampton 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Charlton 3, Walsall 1
Rotherham 1, Portsmouth 0
|Tuesday, Jan. 23
Rotherham vs. Bradford 1945 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Charlton ppd.
Scunthorpe vs. Doncaster 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|28
|17
|6
|5
|63
|27
|57
|Notts County
|28
|14
|9
|5
|47
|30
|51
|Accrington Stanley
|27
|15
|4
|8
|47
|32
|49
|Wycombe
|28
|14
|7
|7
|52
|38
|49
|Exeter
|27
|15
|3
|9
|38
|33
|48
|Coventry
|28
|14
|5
|9
|31
|20
|47
|Mansfield Town
|28
|12
|11
|5
|41
|31
|47
|Lincoln City
|28
|12
|9
|7
|38
|27
|45
|Newport County
|28
|12
|9
|7
|39
|32
|45
|Swindon
|27
|14
|2
|11
|40
|37
|44
|Colchester
|29
|11
|9
|9
|38
|35
|42
|Carlisle
|28
|10
|8
|10
|38
|37
|38
|Cambridge United
|28
|10
|8
|10
|27
|36
|38
|Crawley Town
|28
|10
|6
|12
|28
|33
|36
|Stevenage
|28
|9
|8
|11
|37
|40
|35
|Grimsby Town
|29
|9
|8
|12
|28
|39
|35
|Cheltenham
|29
|9
|7
|13
|39
|44
|34
|Port Vale
|29
|9
|5
|15
|32
|39
|32
|Morecambe
|28
|7
|8
|13
|27
|38
|29
|Crewe
|28
|9
|2
|17
|31
|45
|29
|Yeovil
|28
|7
|7
|14
|38
|50
|28
|Chesterfield
|29
|7
|6
|16
|30
|52
|27
|Forest Green
|28
|7
|5
|16
|31
|50
|26
|Barnet
|28
|5
|6
|17
|27
|42
|21
|Friday, Jan. 19
Newport County 2, Crawley Town 1
|Saturday, Jan. 20
Notts County 1, Exeter 2
Mansfield Town 3, Cheltenham 2
Barnet 1, Lincoln City 1
Forest Green 5, Cambridge United 2
Coventry 3, Swindon 1
Yeovil 1, Chesterfield 2
Crewe 2, Wycombe 3
Colchester 1, Grimsby Town 1
Luton Town 1, Morecambe 0
Accrington Stanley 3, Port Vale 2
Stevenage 0, Carlisle 0
|Tuesday, Jan. 23
Newport County vs. Morecambe 1945 GMT
Notts County vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT