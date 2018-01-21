WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — If Rafael Nadal wanted a fitness test in the first week of the Australian Open, he got one in his almost four-hour, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 win over Diego Schwartzman. No. 3-ranked Grigor Dimitrov did it tough, too, before advancing to the quarterfinals at the expense of the last Aussie in the draw. Dimitrov avenged a loss two weeks ago to Nick Kyrgios with a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (4) win on Sunday night. By John Pye. SENT: 660 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND

SYDNEY — England defeats Australia by 16 runs in the third one day international at the Sydney Cricket Ground Sunday to clinch their five-game series with two games to spare and hand the world champions their first ODI series defeat at home since 2010. By Julian Linden. SENT: 645 words, photos.

GLF--ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Tommy Fleetwood successfully defends his Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship title on Sunday after a sensational back nine to clinch the win. SENT: 206 words, photos - will be updated.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Tottenham Hotspur travel to Southampton looking to return to the top four in the only Premier League game of the day on Saunday. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos. By 1830 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Barcelona can open up an 11-point lead in the Spanish league with a win at Real Betis, while Real Madrid tries to stay near the top when it hosts Deportivo La Coruna. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. By 1800 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Bayern Munich can stretch its Bundesliga lead further with a win at home over relegation-threatened Werder Bremen, while Schalke can reclaim second place with a victory over visiting Hannover. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. By 1900 GMT.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain is running away at the top this season and scoring goals galore. PSG looks to take another step toward the title with a win at second-place Lyon, while elsewhere fourth-place Monaco is at home to last-place Metz. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By 2230 GMT.

ALSO:

— SOC--WATFORD-SILVA FIRED — Watford fires manager Marco Silva. SENT: 177 words.

— SOC--HAMBURGER SV-COACH — Struggling Hamburger SV sacks Markus Gisdol as coach. SENT: 193 words.

GLF--CAREERBUILDER

LA QUINTA, California — Austin Cook took a one-stroke lead into the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge, seeking his second victory of the season. By John Nicholson. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By 0200 GMT.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S SUPER-G

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Lara Gut won the final World Cup super-G before the Olympics on Sunday, signaling a return to form after knee surgery last season. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 130 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at 44-2074274105 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.