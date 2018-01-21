Swiss resort cut off after new snow increases avalanche risk

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss authorities say a village near the famed Matterhorn peak is again cut off to road and rail traffic after new snowfall renewed the danger of avalanches.

The Matterhorn Gotthard railway said on its website Sunday that land access to the village of Zermatt would be closed down through at least noon on Monday, but that helicopters were still taking people in and out.

The Alpine resort said on its website that tourists and others on their way to Zermatt should seek lodging in bigger cities like Zurich, Basel and Bern until the situation stabilizes.

Zermatt was cut off for two days earlier this month, temporarily stranding some 13,000 tourists.