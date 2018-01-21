Iran deal 'fixes' to dominate Tillerson's agenda in Europe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is heading to Europe on a mission focused on Iran.

He wants British and French support for tough new penalties against Tehran, and he wants to prevent a U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Britain and France are parties to the 2015 deal that President Donald Trump has warned he'll walk away from this spring unless fixes are made to his liking.

Trump has pledged to stop waiving U.S. sanctions unless the Europeans agree to stronger terms.

Tillerson left Washington as the government shutdown enters its second day.

The State Department says he's conducting foreign relations that are essential to national security.