City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;25;A morning shower;32;25;SSW;12;73%;78%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Windy, not as warm;22;16;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;NW;13;59%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;High clouds;12;5;Partly sunny;13;5;E;16;69%;70%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;17;11;Sunny and beautiful;18;10;SW;11;70%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;7;3;Morning rain, cloudy;9;5;W;21;90%;74%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. snow;-10;-13;Mostly cloudy;-10;-13;NNE;12;75%;55%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;11;2;Sunny and mild;16;4;SSE;10;48%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, cold;-16;-33;Much colder;-29;-38;ENE;21;73%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A thunderstorm;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;25;NE;11;72%;61%;5

Athens, Greece;A touch of rain;16;9;Spotty showers;12;5;N;17;65%;84%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;24;21;Cloudy with a shower;24;21;NNE;17;80%;89%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;Some sun;19;9;SE;17;45%;0%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers, some heavy;32;23;Afternoon showers;31;23;S;7;73%;81%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;28;12;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;ESE;9;47%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny;33;26;S;7;61%;44%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;20;10;Mostly sunny;17;9;N;13;65%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy and chilly;0;-5;A little a.m. snow;-3;-10;NNW;11;46%;57%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow and rain;4;-1;A snow shower;3;-5;NW;14;59%;58%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;Cloudy;1;-1;SSE;16;73%;66%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Becoming cloudy;19;8;A thick cloud cover;18;7;ESE;10;69%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;31;18;Partly sunny;31;17;N;13;38%;8%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Snow showers;2;-3;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;ESE;9;79%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Occasional rain;5;3;Cloudy;9;4;WSW;12;82%;33%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;2;-1;Snow and rain;3;-6;W;14;69%;77%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;2;-4;Partly sunny;2;-5;SSW;6;68%;28%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun, some clouds;31;22;Mostly cloudy, humid;30;23;ENE;10;63%;22%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;30;18;A t-storm in spots;31;19;S;7;43%;72%;10

Busan, South Korea;Clouding up;10;4;A little a.m. rain;8;-3;W;11;69%;55%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;23;13;Sunshine, pleasant;21;14;SW;21;36%;26%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;27;18;An afternoon shower;24;19;N;27;64%;78%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;26;19;Mostly sunny;28;19;E;6;60%;35%;8

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;29;21;Sunshine and nice;29;21;NNE;13;56%;1%;7

Chicago, United States;A little rain, fog;6;5;Rain, then a shower;11;-1;SSW;20;80%;87%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunshine and nice;33;23;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;N;12;63%;26%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;1;-2;Cloudy, snow showers;1;-1;S;19;73%;82%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;25;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;NNE;17;52%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;21;6;Sunny and cooler;15;2;NW;25;34%;4%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;25;Cloudy;30;24;NE;22;77%;36%;3

Delhi, India;Sunshine and nice;24;7;Hazy sunshine;23;10;ESE;7;60%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Snow, much colder;-3;-8;Not as cold;6;-9;SW;9;37%;5%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;Hazy sunshine;27;15;NW;7;60%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;W;11;78%;87%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;12;5;A passing shower;9;7;SSW;21;82%;80%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, nice and warm;17;1;Cooler;13;0;SE;10;29%;10%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny;18;12;WSW;15;78%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds and warm;24;19;A little rain;23;19;SSE;8;83%;67%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Lots of sun, nice;30;15;Mostly sunny, nice;30;16;NNE;8;37%;51%;14

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;25;20;An afternoon shower;28;20;E;14;65%;58%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A snow shower;-6;-11;A snow shower;-5;-12;WNW;9;90%;82%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;SSE;9;80%;67%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;Clouds and sun;24;17;E;10;71%;4%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;28;22;Mostly sunny;28;22;ENE;22;59%;34%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;29;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;ESE;10;50%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;24;6;Hazy sunshine;23;5;NE;6;43%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;13;9;A little rain;11;3;NNW;16;87%;92%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;Showers, some heavy;29;25;WSW;18;79%;79%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;31;21;Nice with sunshine;29;22;SSW;14;60%;8%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;30;16;Partly sunny;30;17;NNW;17;36%;43%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;14;-5;Sunny and mild;12;-5;WNW;7;23%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;27;14;Hazy sun;26;11;W;19;47%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;18;5;Sunny and pleasant;21;6;SSE;7;57%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;Partly sunny;32;17;NNW;19;19%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-6;A little a.m. snow;-4;-11;NNE;9;70%;80%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;23;Partly sunny;31;23;ENE;14;58%;5%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;WSW;8;74%;77%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;Hazy sun;25;11;ENE;9;49%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNW;8;79%;74%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;5;A t-storm in spots;14;4;ENE;11;67%;66%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;SSW;8;73%;16%;8

Lima, Peru;Clearing and nice;24;20;High clouds;24;20;SSE;10;77%;42%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;16;10;Clouds and sun;17;9;N;11;80%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Periods of rain;7;6;Partly sunny;9;4;SW;15;79%;37%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Cool with sunshine;18;7;Mostly sunny;20;9;NNE;7;36%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;29;24;Brief a.m. showers;30;25;WSW;9;74%;79%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds, mild;17;2;Mostly sunny;15;2;NNE;5;63%;1%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunny intervals;30;27;Clouds and sun, nice;31;26;ENE;12;64%;44%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;28;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;ENE;9;78%;76%;3

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;32;24;A shower in spots;32;24;E;7;67%;56%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;30;18;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;S;13;60%;14%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;24;8;Partly sunny, nice;24;8;NNE;6;30%;27%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;25;20;Mostly cloudy;26;21;E;15;70%;14%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, cold;-4;-12;Periods of sun, cold;-7;-15;NW;7;64%;7%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;24;Sunny and breezy;30;24;ENE;24;65%;2%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;ENE;13;67%;9%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;-1;-8;A bit of p.m. snow;-4;-5;NE;11;77%;83%;1

Moscow, Russia;Snow;-3;-9;Decreasing clouds;-8;-14;SW;10;72%;39%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;33;22;Hazy sun;31;21;NNW;12;48%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;28;12;Clouds and sun;28;13;NNE;22;38%;2%;7

New York, United States;Periods of sun, mild;10;4;Morning mist, cloudy;8;5;SE;8;84%;79%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;16;9;Showers around;18;9;SSW;11;70%;86%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine;-32;-36;Sunny, but very cold;-29;-36;NNE;18;77%;13%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;10;2;Rain;8;3;W;9;74%;85%;1

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sunshine;-2;-9;A little snow;-3;-5;SSE;7;74%;86%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;1;-5;A bit of p.m. snow;-4;-7;ENE;21;77%;90%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;A morning t-storm;29;26;E;13;80%;90%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;NW;9;79%;71%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;31;22;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ENE;13;71%;56%;7

Paris, France;Rain;8;6;Clouds breaking;12;6;WSW;11;76%;34%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;34;22;Sunny;32;23;ESE;18;54%;43%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;33;24;Increasing clouds;32;24;S;8;62%;74%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;ENE;12;75%;77%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;21;Sun and some clouds;33;21;ESE;9;46%;7%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow showers;2;-3;Cloudy;0;-1;S;12;72%;67%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Thickening clouds;2;-7;A little snow;-3;-18;NW;9;50%;76%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Brief p.m. showers;20;11;Showers, mainly late;21;11;WSW;12;62%;99%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;18;8;Turning sunny;17;8;ESE;6;79%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;ESE;15;74%;80%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;3;-1;Cloudy with flurries;3;2;E;26;55%;90%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;-2;-8;A snow shower;-4;-9;SSW;11;90%;59%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Partly sunny;32;25;NNE;8;63%;35%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;16;2;Sunny and warmer;22;7;SSE;9;29%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;16;2;Periods of sun;13;4;E;8;64%;57%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;-8;-13;A little p.m. snow;-10;-14;E;7;74%;90%;1

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy;12;10;A shower in the a.m.;13;8;NE;11;88%;60%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sunny intervals;26;16;Spotty showers;27;18;ENE;12;67%;71%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;28;24;A shower or two;29;24;E;21;71%;77%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;26;19;Partly sunny, humid;25;18;N;8;79%;35%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Periods of sun, nice;24;6;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;E;6;31%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;29;15;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;SW;9;44%;35%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;27;22;An afternoon shower;28;22;N;12;75%;65%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sun, nice;16;7;Some sun;16;5;N;10;80%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain;9;6;A little rain;9;4;SE;12;72%;80%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;5;-2;Showers of rain/snow;5;-12;NW;6;52%;85%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Partly sunny, mild;12;4;NNE;15;63%;3%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A little a.m. rain;34;25;Showers around;32;25;N;11;78%;83%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little a.m. snow;4;-1;A snow shower;1;-10;W;24;87%;66%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;28;24;A shower or two;29;24;ENE;17;74%;81%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;-3;-7;A snow shower;-3;-7;S;6;89%;66%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and nice;29;21;Turning cloudy, warm;33;22;NNE;20;51%;4%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;24;17;A shower in places;21;15;E;13;70%;41%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. snow shower;-3;-6;A snow shower;-1;-7;WNW;15;68%;87%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mild with sunshine;16;1;Cooler;11;0;ENE;8;55%;8%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with sunshine;10;0;Cloudy and mild;9;0;N;6;59%;12%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;12;1;Mostly cloudy;13;4;NNE;10;18%;0%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;High clouds;23;13;Sunny;20;13;SSW;17;48%;56%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain at times;13;1;Clouds breaking;11;-1;ENE;8;44%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;11;2;Snow and rain;4;-1;NNW;19;74%;92%;1

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;3;-1;Snow, then rain;3;0;ENE;26;82%;91%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Variable clouds;17;13;An afternoon shower;17;13;WNW;26;76%;60%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;19;13;Breezy with some sun;19;12;WNW;32;68%;7%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning sunny;-27;-41;Sunshine, very cold;-29;-37;NW;12;79%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;7;4;A passing shower;7;3;E;7;69%;89%;2

Vienna, Austria;Snow showers;3;-3;Rather cloudy;1;-1;SE;8;68%;66%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;30;17;Sunny and very warm;32;17;NNE;7;50%;1%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;-3;-10;Clouds and sun, cold;-6;-15;SSW;6;75%;7%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A snow shower;0;-8;Cloudy and chilly;-3;-7;SE;8;90%;7%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and breezy;23;20;A few showers;24;20;NNW;33;77%;70%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;33;17;Sunny;34;18;NW;10;42%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;6;-5;High clouds;6;-5;ENE;3;61%;23%;1

