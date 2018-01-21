Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 21, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;89;77;A morning shower;89;77;SSW;7;73%;78%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Windy, not as warm;71;60;Sunny and pleasant;73;57;NW;8;59%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;High clouds;54;41;Partly sunny;55;41;E;10;69%;70%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;62;52;Sunny and beautiful;64;50;SW;7;70%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;44;37;Morning rain, cloudy;48;41;W;13;90%;74%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. snow;14;8;Mostly cloudy;15;9;NNE;7;75%;55%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;53;36;Sunny and mild;60;39;SSE;6;48%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, cold;3;-28;Much colder;-20;-36;ENE;13;73%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A thunderstorm;88;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;78;NE;7;72%;61%;5

Athens, Greece;A touch of rain;61;49;Spotty showers;54;40;N;11;65%;84%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;75;69;Cloudy with a shower;75;69;NNE;10;80%;89%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;64;41;Some sun;66;48;SE;11;45%;0%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers, some heavy;90;74;Afternoon showers;89;73;S;4;73%;81%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;82;54;Sunny and pleasant;83;55;ESE;6;47%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;77;Partly sunny;92;78;S;5;61%;44%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;67;50;Mostly sunny;62;48;N;8;65%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy and chilly;32;23;A little a.m. snow;27;14;NNW;7;46%;57%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow and rain;40;30;A snow shower;37;24;NW;9;59%;58%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;36;29;Cloudy;35;30;SSE;10;73%;66%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Becoming cloudy;66;47;A thick cloud cover;65;45;ESE;6;69%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;88;64;Partly sunny;87;63;N;8;38%;8%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Snow showers;36;26;Mostly cloudy;34;30;ESE;6;79%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Occasional rain;41;37;Cloudy;48;40;WSW;8;82%;33%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;36;30;Snow and rain;37;21;W;9;69%;77%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;35;25;Partly sunny;36;23;SSW;4;68%;28%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun, some clouds;87;72;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;73;ENE;6;63%;22%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;85;64;A t-storm in spots;88;66;S;5;43%;72%;10

Busan, South Korea;Clouding up;50;39;A little a.m. rain;47;26;W;7;69%;55%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;73;55;Sunshine, pleasant;71;58;SW;13;36%;26%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;81;64;An afternoon shower;75;65;N;17;64%;78%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;79;67;Mostly sunny;82;66;E;4;60%;35%;8

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;84;70;Sunshine and nice;84;69;NNE;8;56%;1%;7

Chicago, United States;A little rain, fog;43;41;Rain, then a shower;52;31;SSW;12;80%;87%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunshine and nice;91;73;Partly sunny, nice;87;73;N;7;63%;26%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;33;29;Cloudy, snow showers;34;31;S;12;73%;82%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;77;66;Partly sunny, nice;77;65;NNE;10;52%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;70;43;Sunny and cooler;60;36;NW;15;34%;4%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;90;76;Cloudy;87;75;NE;13;77%;36%;3

Delhi, India;Sunshine and nice;75;45;Hazy sunshine;73;50;ESE;5;60%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Snow, much colder;26;18;Not as cold;42;15;SW;6;37%;5%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;78;55;Hazy sunshine;80;58;NW;5;60%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;86;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;76;W;7;78%;87%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;53;41;A passing shower;48;45;SSW;13;82%;80%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, nice and warm;63;33;Cooler;56;32;SE;6;29%;10%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;66;52;Mostly sunny;65;53;WSW;10;78%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds and warm;76;66;A little rain;73;67;SSE;5;83%;67%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Lots of sun, nice;86;59;Mostly sunny, nice;85;60;NNE;5;37%;51%;14

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;78;69;An afternoon shower;82;68;E;9;65%;58%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A snow shower;21;13;A snow shower;23;10;WNW;6;90%;82%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;90;76;A shower in the p.m.;88;74;SSE;5;80%;67%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;73;61;Clouds and sun;75;62;E;6;71%;4%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;83;72;Mostly sunny;82;72;ENE;14;59%;34%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;84;56;Sunny and pleasant;84;57;ESE;6;50%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;76;42;Hazy sunshine;74;41;NE;4;43%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;55;49;A little rain;51;38;NNW;10;87%;92%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;90;76;Showers, some heavy;85;76;WSW;11;79%;79%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;87;70;Nice with sunshine;84;72;SSW;9;60%;8%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;87;62;Partly sunny;85;63;NNW;10;36%;43%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;58;23;Sunny and mild;53;22;WNW;4;23%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;81;57;Hazy sun;79;53;W;12;47%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;64;41;Sunny and pleasant;70;42;SSE;4;57%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;Partly sunny;90;62;NNW;12;19%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of p.m. snow;32;21;A little a.m. snow;26;12;NNE;6;70%;80%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;74;Partly sunny;88;73;ENE;9;58%;5%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;86;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;73;WSW;5;74%;77%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;78;52;Hazy sun;78;51;ENE;6;49%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A t-storm in spots;88;75;NNW;5;79%;74%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;41;A t-storm in spots;58;40;ENE;7;67%;66%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;91;76;Mostly sunny;90;76;SSW;5;73%;16%;8

Lima, Peru;Clearing and nice;75;69;High clouds;75;69;SSE;6;77%;42%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;62;50;Clouds and sun;62;48;N;7;80%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Periods of rain;45;43;Partly sunny;49;40;SW;9;79%;37%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Cool with sunshine;64;45;Mostly sunny;69;48;NNE;4;36%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;85;76;Brief a.m. showers;86;76;WSW;5;74%;79%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds, mild;62;36;Mostly sunny;58;36;NNE;3;63%;1%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunny intervals;86;80;Clouds and sun, nice;87;79;ENE;7;64%;44%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;82;73;A t-storm in spots;85;74;ENE;5;78%;76%;3

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;89;75;A shower in spots;89;75;E;5;67%;56%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;86;65;Mostly sunny, nice;82;61;S;8;60%;14%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;75;46;Partly sunny, nice;75;47;NNE;4;30%;27%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;77;68;Mostly cloudy;78;69;E;9;70%;14%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, cold;25;11;Periods of sun, cold;19;5;NW;5;64%;7%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;85;74;Sunny and breezy;86;75;ENE;15;65%;2%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;85;68;Mostly sunny, nice;81;66;ENE;8;67%;9%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;30;18;A bit of p.m. snow;25;22;NE;7;77%;83%;1

Moscow, Russia;Snow;26;16;Decreasing clouds;19;7;SW;6;72%;39%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;91;72;Hazy sun;87;69;NNW;7;48%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;83;54;Clouds and sun;82;56;NNE;13;38%;2%;7

New York, United States;Periods of sun, mild;50;38;Morning mist, cloudy;46;42;SE;5;84%;79%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;61;49;Showers around;65;48;SSW;7;70%;86%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine;-26;-33;Sunny, but very cold;-20;-33;NNE;11;77%;13%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;50;35;Rain;46;37;W;6;74%;85%;1

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sunshine;28;16;A little snow;26;24;SSE;4;74%;86%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;33;24;A bit of p.m. snow;25;19;ENE;13;77%;90%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;76;A morning t-storm;85;79;E;8;80%;90%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;89;76;Showers and t-storms;87;76;NW;6;79%;71%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;87;71;A t-storm in spots;87;73;ENE;8;71%;56%;7

Paris, France;Rain;47;43;Clouds breaking;53;42;WSW;7;76%;34%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;93;71;Sunny;90;73;ESE;11;54%;43%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;92;76;Increasing clouds;90;75;S;5;62%;74%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;73;A t-storm in spots;90;74;ENE;7;75%;77%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;90;69;Sun and some clouds;91;70;ESE;6;46%;7%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow showers;35;26;Cloudy;32;30;S;7;72%;67%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Thickening clouds;35;20;A little snow;27;-1;NW;6;50%;76%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Brief p.m. showers;68;52;Showers, mainly late;69;52;WSW;7;62%;99%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;64;47;Turning sunny;63;46;ESE;4;79%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;86;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;77;ESE;9;74%;80%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;38;31;Cloudy with flurries;38;35;E;16;55%;90%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;29;17;A snow shower;26;17;SSW;7;90%;59%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;87;76;Partly sunny;90;77;NNE;5;63%;35%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;61;36;Sunny and warmer;71;45;SSE;6;29%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;61;36;Periods of sun;56;40;E;5;64%;57%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;18;9;A little p.m. snow;14;6;E;4;74%;90%;1

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy;54;51;A shower in the a.m.;56;47;NE;7;88%;60%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sunny intervals;79;61;Spotty showers;81;64;ENE;8;67%;71%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;82;75;A shower or two;84;75;E;13;71%;77%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;78;66;Partly sunny, humid;77;65;N;5;79%;35%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Periods of sun, nice;76;44;Sunny and pleasant;74;43;E;4;31%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;84;59;Partly sunny, nice;85;58;SW;6;44%;35%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;81;71;An afternoon shower;82;71;N;7;75%;65%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sun, nice;61;45;Some sun;61;42;N;6;80%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain;48;43;A little rain;49;40;SE;7;72%;80%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;42;28;Showers of rain/snow;41;10;NW;4;52%;85%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;48;43;Partly sunny, mild;54;39;NNE;9;63%;3%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A little a.m. rain;93;78;Showers around;89;77;N;7;78%;83%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little a.m. snow;39;30;A snow shower;35;15;W;15;87%;66%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;82;74;A shower or two;83;75;ENE;11;74%;81%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;26;19;A snow shower;27;20;S;4;89%;66%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and nice;84;69;Turning cloudy, warm;91;71;NNE;12;51%;4%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;75;63;A shower in places;70;59;E;8;70%;41%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. snow shower;27;22;A snow shower;31;20;WNW;9;68%;87%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mild with sunshine;61;35;Cooler;52;33;ENE;5;55%;8%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with sunshine;50;32;Cloudy and mild;48;32;N;4;59%;12%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;53;35;Mostly cloudy;56;39;NNE;6;18%;0%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;High clouds;74;55;Sunny;68;55;SSW;10;48%;56%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain at times;55;35;Clouds breaking;52;30;ENE;5;44%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;51;36;Snow and rain;39;31;NNW;12;74%;92%;1

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;38;31;Snow, then rain;37;32;ENE;16;82%;91%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Variable clouds;63;56;An afternoon shower;63;55;WNW;16;76%;60%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;66;56;Breezy with some sun;66;54;WNW;20;68%;7%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning sunny;-17;-43;Sunshine, very cold;-20;-35;NW;8;79%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;45;39;A passing shower;45;38;E;4;69%;89%;2

Vienna, Austria;Snow showers;38;26;Rather cloudy;34;31;SE;5;68%;66%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;86;62;Sunny and very warm;90;62;NNE;4;50%;1%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;27;14;Clouds and sun, cold;21;6;SSW;4;75%;7%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A snow shower;32;18;Cloudy and chilly;27;20;SE;5;90%;7%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and breezy;74;69;A few showers;75;67;NNW;20;77%;70%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;91;62;Sunny;92;64;NW;6;42%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;42;24;High clouds;42;22;ENE;2;61%;23%;1

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit