Australia vs. England, 3rd ODI scoreboard

SYDNEY (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday in the third one-day international between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground:

England

Jason Roy c Finch b Cummins 19

Jonny Bairstow b Zampa 39

Alex Hales c Zampa b Stoinis 1

Joe Root b Hazlewood 27

Eoin Morgan c Paine b Hazlewood 41

Jos Buttler not out 100

Moeen Ali b Marsh 6

Chris Woakes not out 53

Extras: (2lb 13w 1nb) 16

TOTAL: (for six wickets) 302

Overs: 50. Batting time: 233 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-38, 2-45, 3-90, 4-107, 5-172, 6-189

Did not bat: Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-0-63-0 (3w/4), Josh Hazlewood 10-0-58-2, Pat Cummins 10-1-67-1 (6w 1nb), Marcus Stoinis 8-0-43-1 (1w), Adam Zampa 9-0-55-1, Mitchell Marsh 3-0-14-1 (2w)

Australia

Aaron Finch lbw Rashid 62

David Warner c Hales b Woakes 8

Cameron White c Buttler b Wood 17

Steve Smith c Buttler b Wood 45

Mitchell Marsh c Hales b Rashid 55

Marcus Stoinis c (sub) b Woakes 56

Tim Paine not out 31

Pat Cummins not out 1

Extras: (4b 5lb 2w) 11

TOTAL: (for six wickets) 286

Overs: 50. Batting time: 208 minuts.

Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-44, 3-113, 4-181, 5-210, 6-284

Did not bat: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bowling: Mark Wood 10-1-46-2 (2w), Chris Woakes 10-0-57-2, Liam Plunkett 1.2-0-6-0, Moeen Ali 10-0-57-0, Joe Root 8.4-0-60-0, Adil Rashid 10-0-51-2

Toss: Australia

Result: England won by 16 runs

Series: England leads 5-match series 3-0

Umpires: Simon Fry, Australia, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka: Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.