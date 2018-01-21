Hot-blooded Taiwanese girl calls for blood donation before Chinese New Year as supplies running low

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A 20-year-old Taiwanese girl along with 29 other young people on Sunday urged the public to donate blood before the Chinese New Year holiday as blood stocks are running low.



The Taipei Blood Center of the Taiwan Blood Services Foundation (TBSF) mobilized 30 young students to come forward to call for young people between 17 and 20 to cultivate the habit of donating blood voluntarily to stock the blood banks with enough blood that is readily available to help save lives. The legal age to donate blood in Taiwan is 17 years old.

Chung Chia-ling (鍾佳凌), who just turned 20 and is a student at the Nursing Department of Chang Gung University of Science and Technology, has donated blood 14 times, which is the most numerous among the group of students who participated in the campaign for blood donation.

Chung said she took an interest in blood donation at the age of 17 when she saw a long line of students in front of a blood donation vehicle on campus waiting to give blood.



Chung said she often heard classmates say something like, “Blood donation is horrible! The syringe needle is so thick that it would make you hurt so much. How could you have the courage to donate blood?” She said she would always tell them that donating blood doesn’t really hurt, but “your suffering from a little sting can actually do someone else a big favor!”



The Taipei Blood Center said the blood supplies during the Chinese New Year holiday usually run low as people are busy with their holiday chores and get-togethers or traveling abroad, adding that blood banks around Taiwan currently have enough blood for only 4.9 days, which is way below the minimum safety reserve of seven days.

According to TBSF statistics, the blood reserves currently in the five blood centers in Taiwan—Taipei, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung-- are low, ranging from only four to seven days.

(photo by CNA)