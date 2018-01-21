Plum blossoms are blooming at Meiling, southwestern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—As the plum blossoms are blooming in the Meiling Scenic Area (梅嶺風景區) in Tainan’s Nanxi District(楠西), Tainan City Government announced last week it would begin to provide weekend and holiday free shuttle bus service within the scenic area to avoid the kind of traffic backup that happened last weekend.

A traffic backup extended from the scenic area to Provincial Highway No. 3 last weekend due to a heavy influx of visitors to the area for watching plum blossoms along a few trails in the area. Therefore, Tainan City Government recommended the public to visit Meiling for plum blossom viewing along the trails during weekdays and take public transportation to get there.

For those who opt for public transportation, they can take a Green Line bus from TRA Tainan Station to Yujing (玉井) and then take Bus Green 22 from Yujing to Meiling, or take an Orange Line bus from TRA Shanhua Station to Yujing and then transfer to Meiling.

In addition, Tainan’s Bureau of Transportation has activated weekend and holiday free shuttle bus service within the scenic area from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on January 20 through February 4. The shuttle buses will start from Meiling Visitor Center (梅嶺資訊站) and stop at Taishan (太山) and Er Ceng Ping (二層坪), where visitors can get off and walk to the plum blossom viewing sites. The Bureau of Transportation reminds the public to use an electric payment card when taking bus rides for a reduction of NT$9 per transfer from bus to bus.



Tainan’s Tourism Bureau said there are plenty of plum blossoms to see along the four trails in the area--Wulong (伍龍步道), Meifeng (梅峰古道), Guanyin (觀音步道) and Meilong (梅龍步道). Of the four trails, the Wulong trail, which has a gentle slope, more plum trees and good views on Zengwen Reservoir (曾文水庫), is particularly suitable for families.

The agency also recommends people to visit attractions near the Meiling Scenic Area, such as Tsou Ma Lai Farm, the ancestral place of the Chiang family (江家古厝), Syuankong Temple, Gueidan Hot Spring, and Yongsing Suspension Bridge.

(photo from Tainan’s Tourism Bureau official website)

