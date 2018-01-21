The Latest: Koreas planning exchanges of other advance teams

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on Olympics cooperation between North and South Korea (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

North Korea has offered to send another advance team to South Korea this week to look at accommodation facilities at next month's Winter Olympics.

According to Seoul's Unification Ministry, South Korea will also send its own advance team to North Korea on Tuesday to review logistics for a joint cultural event at the North's Diamond Mountain and their non-Olympic skiers' joint practices at the North's Masik ski resort.

The second North Korean delegation is schedule to arrive on Thursday.

On Sunday, a North Korean team led by the head of a hugely popular girl band arrived in South Korea to check preparations for a Northern art troupe during the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The delegation is led by Hyon Song Wol, head of the art troupe which is to perform twice in during the games. She is also the leader of Pyongyang's Moranbong Band, which was hand-picked by leader Kim Jong Un.