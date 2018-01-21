5 killed as gunmen battle security forces at Kabul hotel

Smokes rises from the Intercontinental Hotel after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. Gunmen stormed the hotel in the Afghan capi
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least five civilians have been killed after gunmen stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul and have been fighting security forces for 11 hours into Sunday morning.
Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish says six other civilians are reported to be wounded and more than 100 people, including 16 foreigners, have been rescued from the hotel.
The bodies of four attackers have been recovered as security forces continued to clear the landmark hotel.
Danish says security forces are going room-by-room to make sure all attackers have been accounted for.
No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which started around 9 p.m. Saturday.